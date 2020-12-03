IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande Three-Time Superyacht Marina of the Year Winner

The third time’s a charm, especially when it marks an unprecedented achievement. This fall, IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, was named the Towergate 2020 International Superyacht Marina of the Year by The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA), one of the oldest international yachting associations. Yacht Haven Grande is the only marina in the world to have received this prestigious award three times in 2016, 2019 and 2020. This achievement follows last year’s elevation of Yacht Haven Grande’s status as a 5 Gold Anchor Marina to the coveted 5 Platinum Anchor level.

“First and foremost, good old fashioned customer service from the entire IGY and Yacht Haven Grande team played a big part, making our yacht captains and crew feel that we are their support crew in the Caribbean,” comments Phil Blake, general manager of Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas, about what it took to earn this award. “Secondly, we work hard to provide a home environment that is fun and relaxed: for instance, our weekly remote-control yacht regattas, which captains and crew alike have found competitive and friendly fun. Lastly, we leverage off our state-of-the-art facility and amenities, which – even at 13 years’ young – remain unmatched in most parts of the world, let alone the Caribbean. With COVID-19 entering the picture, we’ve had to adapt – as has everybody – to providing a safe, secure environment for our hard-working yacht crews to get their jobs done efficiently, whilst still being able to enjoy themselves when off duty.”

Based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, IGY Marinas network includes 18 marinas operating in 11 countries: the United States, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Turks & Caicos, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain; with new destinations added regularly. IGY has the largest superyacht berth inventory in the world with 400 berths specifically designed for vessels ranging from 80’ (24m) to 800’ (243m). www.igymarinas.com