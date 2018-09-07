PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale Set to Open after Redevelopment

Share

A newly redeveloped in-water yacht marine service facility will open this fall. PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale, located west of I-95 on the New River and just north of Marina mile, will offer storage, repair and retrofits for vessels up to 150-foot LOA; improved 8-foot wide docks; upgraded power to accommodate today’s megayacht needs; the only marine fuel dock on the New River and much more.

“Additionally, in early 2019 we will begin development on Phase II, which will consist of a 700-plus slip state-of-the-art dry stack facility capable of storing vessels up to 55-foot in length, as well as 100-plus marine commercial units for service, sales, office, and storage,” says Joe Miller, PORT 32 managing principal.

PORT 32 is the recently-rebranded name of Charleston, SC-based Atlantic Marina Holdings, LLC. The company’s current portfolio includes four high-profile Florida marinas, which are now named: PORT 32 Tierra Verde (formerly Tierra Verde Marina Resort just south of St. Pete, the recently-acquired Port 32 Tampa (Tampa Harbour) in Tampa, PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens (PGA Marina) and PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale Boatyard & Marina). Port 32 Tampa is also undergoing redevelopment, which will be completed in 2019. www.PORT32Marinas.com