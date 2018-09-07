Make a Marine Fashion Statement! Honda Marine & Powertex Team-Up

Share

It’s easier than ever to wear your love of boating on your sleeve – or hat, cap, hoodie or cooler. This summer, outboard marine engine innovator, Honda Marine, teamed with fellow Eau Claire, WI-headquartered company, the Powertex Group, a retailer and e-commerce solutions provider, to launch Honda Marine Gear.

“We are proud to join forces with Powertex to offer stylish, comfortable Honda Marine-branded merchandise to fans of our high-performance outboard lineup,” says Davis Adams, southeast regional communications manager for Honda, Acura and Honda Power equipment. hondamarinegear.com