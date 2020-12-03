Collaboration Brings COVID-19 Solutions to the Yachting Industry

Who ya gonna call? Vikand Technology Solutions! This global healthcare solutions provider with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Hamburg and soon Monaco, has partnered with yachting industry veterans Amy Halsted and Bob Saxon to bring marketing and direct awareness of its COVID-19 technologies to the yachting and superyacht industries. Specifically, Vikand medical and public health solutions provide detection, prevention and mitigation services as well as immediate yacht interior product solutions for COVID-19. Halsted is handling creative marketing and communications while Saxon, who is already on Vikand’s Advisory Board of Directors, is working directly with owners, builders, managers, brokers, and charter companies.

“The charter industry is affected at all levels by the uncertainties of COVID-19,” says Saxon. “Yacht owners are obligated to provide a safe charter yacht environment. In addition, the owner and crew also have requirements. They need to know that charter guests are not carrying the virus with them when they come aboard. Vikand has the solutions to provide a sense of security and well-being for all parties in meeting these shared obligations.” vikand.com