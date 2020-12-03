USVI Native Taylor Canfield Wins Third Bermuda Gold Cup

Not only is the Caribbean the best place in the world to sail, but the region also produces some of the planet’s top sailors. Case in point: USVI native Taylor Canfield. Canfield, who grew up learning his way around the wind and waves out of the St. Thomas Yacht Club, won the 70th Bermuda Gold Cup and 2020 Open Match Racing World Championships on October 30 in Hamilton, Bermuda, with a penalty-marred victory over the UK’s Ian William’s Team GAC Pindar. Canfield’s Team Stars+Stripes team included Mike Buckley, Victor Diaz de Leon, Mike Menninger and Eric Shampain. Canfield is the only sailor to ever win three Bermuda Gold Cups and 4 Congressional Cups. This is also his second Open Match Racing World Championship.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t thank my team enough,” said Canfield, in an event release. “I put us in a lot of tough spots this week and they got us out of almost every one of them. Thanks to Bermuda for getting us here. We’re excited to be out racing again, and to come away with a win is unbelievable. We’re thrilled.” www.argogroupgoldcup.com