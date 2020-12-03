Invincible Announces New 33’ Catamaran Model

Known for over a decade for its premium saltwater sport fishing and high-performance boats, the Invincible Boat Company recently unveiled its new 33’ catamaran with hull number one expected to be completed by Spring 2021. This will be the fifth catamaran model offered by the Opa-locka, FL-headquartered company, whose portfolio includes ten semi-custom monohulls and multihulls from 33’ to 46’. The 33’ boasts a comfortable 10’ beam, 400-gallon fuel capacity and dedicated twin-outboard power with 900 horsepower.

“Our catamarans provide excellent seakeeping in a variety of conditions, designed from the outset to cope with tough states of sea whilst providing a soft dry ride,” says Ian Birdsall, Invincible’s vice president of international business. “Our Morrelli and Melvin designed asymmetric hull also endows our boats with excellent handling in following seas, not something other Catamarans are especially good at. The range can also be an important consideration when, say traveling between islands, our 35’ for example has a sweet spot around 45 mph where you will get better than 500 miles range. That’s an unusually high cruise speed for any boat in this category and can be a big advantage when avoiding weather. Of course, once you get to your destination, the stability at rest or anchor, together with the huge interior volume, makes for a fantastic fishing and socializing platform.

Outdoor World, with bases in Antigua and St. Maarten, represents Invincible in the Caribbean from St. Maarten to St. Lucia. The Outdoor World team took delivery of its first Invincible in late October, a 35’ catamaran powered by twin Yamaha 425 XTOs. www.invincibleboats.com, www.invincibleinernational.com, www.outdoorworldanu.com