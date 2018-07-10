IGY Marinas Adds Brand New Fore Points Marina in Portland Maine Opening 2019

Share

International marina operator and developer, Island Global Yachting (IGY Marinas), today announced continued expansion of its marina collection within the northeastern region of the United States with the addition of Fore Points Marina in Portland. Upon its completion in 2019, the facility will be branded and managed by IGY, and will accommodate over 140 vessels and up to 10 megayachts with 8,000 linear feet of dockage. Portland Foreside Development Company, owner and developer of the marina, has

partnered with IGY’s coastal and marina engineering affiliate, Applied Technology Management to oversee design concepts and permitting.

The IGY Marina network continues its immutable growth and now features marinas along the entire eastern coastline of the United States with this addition to its unique global marina destination portfolio. “We are very excited to have partnered with Portland Foreside Development Company to bring a state-of-the-art, world-class luxury yachting destination with the IGY Marinas best practices and customer service to one of the most beautiful areas of the Northeast. The addition of Fore Points Marina represents continued growth for the IGY network and we’re looking forward to the 2019 season with the opportunity to offer this new destination to current and future guests,” stated Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas.

The marina is expected to start taking reservations in early 2019. The marina facility will offer many of the amenities expected at an IGY world-class destination offering high-speed fueling, waste management, yacht services, provisioning, and captain & crew lounge. Surrounding the marina is an array of restaurants, nightlife and entertainment in addition to an abundance of landmarks, outdoor activities, and sights crews and boaters won’t want to miss.

The Marina is located in Portland, Maine at the southern end of Casco Bay with easy access to the highly desired cruising grounds of the Casco Bay Islands, Bar Harbor, and the maritime provinces of Canada. The marina will be developed as part of the Portland Foreside mixed- use development project, Portland’s newest waterfront neighborhood. Portland is well-known for its famed restaurants, like Evo Kitchen + Bar, Eventide Oyster Co. and Fore Street, numerous craft breweries and distilleries, bars and local boutique shops in the Old Port.

Named in well over 20 “best of” lists, Portland is a thriving destination, making it an ideal transient marina port city.

