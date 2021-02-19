Super Veggies for an Uncertain Future

Happy Fun February! I like to use seasonal produce and the winter season has some super veggies to make satisfying meals. Also have a yummy treat that is great for Valentine’s Day. Have some for breakfast, life is uncertain, so start your day right!

SHRIMP OVER BROWN RICE WITH BLACK BEANS AND GREENS

Preparation time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4

1 cup long grain brown rice.

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. grated fresh ginger or 1 tsp. ground

1 Tbsp. grated fresh turmeric or 1 tsp ground

Pinch of salt

½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup vegetable or bone broth

1 bunch leafy greens – kale, swiss chard, or spinach, washed and shredded

1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained

1 lb. medium sized shrimp, cooked

Juice of half a lemon or more to taste

Cook the rice according to package directions, set aside. Heat coconut oil in a large frying pan. Add onion and garlic, sauté a few minutes until softened. Add ginger, turmeric, pepper and salt. Stir and mix thoroughly. Pour in broth, stir and add greens. Cook until greens are softened. Add beans and heat through. Add cooked shrimp and heat. Squeeze generously with lemon juice.

To Serve: Place half cup cooked rice in the center of each warmed serving plate. Top with greens and shrimp. Enjoy!

SUPERGREEN SOUP WITH YOGURT AND PINE NUTS

Preparation time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 25 minutes. Serves: 2

2 tsp. coconut oil

1 small onion, chopped

Pinch of salt

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 potato, cut into small cubes

2-1/2 cups vegetable stock

1 (4 oz) bag mixed water-cress, rocket, & spinach

1/3 cup no fat plain yogurt

Garnish: Pine nuts, toasted and Chilli oil, optional

Heat the oil in a medium-size saucepan over low-medium heat. Add the onion and pinch of salt; cook slowly, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes until softened, but not browned. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add potato followed by stock. Simmer 10-12 minutes until the potato is cooked. Add a bag of greens and let them wilt for a minute or so. You can then pour all into a blender and blend until smooth, or serve as is, chunky. Serve with a dollop of yogurt, some toasted pine nuts and a drizzle of chilli oil.

HEALTHY CHOCOLATE TREAT

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Serves: many

1st Layer:

3.5 oz. organic unsweetened chocolate 85% or 95%

1/3 cup full fat unsweetened coconut milk

½ tsp. stevia or to taste

Make the 1st layer: In a heavy bottom sauce over medium-low heat, place chocolate, coconut milk, and stevia. Stir until all melted and mixed together. Pour into an 8 inch x 4 inch glass dish and smooth over.

2nd Layer:

5 oz. organic unsweetened chocolate 85% or 95%

1/3 cup full fat unsweetened coconut milk

½ tsp. stevia or to taste

3 Tbsp. chopped nuts – almonds or pecans

Make 2nd layer: In same heavy bottom saucepan over low heat, place chocolate, coconut milk, and stevia; when blended, mix in chopped nuts. Mix well and spread over 1st layer. Chill overnight. Slice, serve and enjoy!