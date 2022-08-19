Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

While Clint is away this month, I decided to pick a rum-based on a more tropical profile that I enjoy. Perusing down the rum aisle, I began reading all the descriptions and employee reviews. Kasama Small Batch from the Philippines stood out not only from its tropical-themed bottle but the description of notes of pineapple, vanilla, and banana. Let’s hope the taste is as good as the description sounds.

You might be asking, “Seriously, Terry, a rum from the Philippines? True rum comes from the Caribbean.” As I’m researching this rum, I’m discovering The Philippines have one of the largest rum markets in the world, forecasted to reach 233.10 million USD in retail sales by 2025. The Philippines also produces the biggest rum brand in the world in total sales, Tanduay. Doing a quick search, Tanduay is beginning to make its way West and should soon be in a store near you.

Kasama Rum was started by Alexandra Dorda, a second-generation spirits entrepreneur whose father, Tad Dorda, co-founded Belvedere and Chopin vodkas. Alexandra launched Kasama to pay homage to her Filipina mother and Polish father’s unique heritage. Alexandra also brings a young vibe to the Kasama brand. Kasama means together in Filipino, stating, “…Kasama is all about the joy of physically coming together.”

Working in small batch production, Kasama rum begins with freshly pressed noble sugarcane, native to Southeast Asia and featuring thick barrel-shaped internodes, or segments; large soft-rind juicy stalks, and high sugar content. The sugarcane is made into a sugarcane juice, very similar to the French Caribbean rhum Agricole. The rum is distilled using a column still and then aged locally for 7 years in ex-bourbon American oak barrels. Once complete, the rum is sent to the family’s distillery in Poland where it is blended, bottled, and packaged.

She Said

I could smell the pineapple as soon as I opened the bottle. The beautiful golden color is as inviting as a tropical sunset. The rum coats the glass nicely but with limited lacing. Even as the glass sits on the table, pineapple engulfs my senses. Once I bring the glass to my nose the pineapple is softened by notes of vanilla. The sip is bright, light, and flavorful with a texture consistent with traditional molasses-based rums. The two dominant flavors of pineapple and vanilla now work in sync, reminding me of a freshly baked pineapple upside-down cake, my grandfather’s favorite. There is a slight alcohol burn on the back of the palate before finishing. As the liquid finishes though, the pineapple turns a bit bitter but dissipates quickly.

Overall Kasama – Small Batch Rum Review

Kasama is a good rum for a hot summer day. The beautiful color and refreshing notes instantly transport you to a beach. At $25/bottle, it’s not a bad rum to share with friends.

If you have tasted Kasama or Tanduay and want to share a review with me, send it to [email protected]

3.75 of 5

About Clint and Terry: We have sampled many a dram over our 33 years of marriage and quite often we don’t fully agree. Could be the difference is male/female taste buds. Or, somebody is just wrong.