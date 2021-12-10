Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing Set to Open For 2022 Winter Yachting Season, Demeritte Named General Manager

For more than 50 years, Hurricane Hole Marina has been a favorite destination for yachts cruising in The Bahamas. Now, with a world-class redesign, the newly redeveloped Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing, on Paradise Island in Nassau, will soon become the most exclusive berth in the Caribbean. What’s more, Paradise Landing itself is also being reborn.

“Envisioned by an international team of development experts, architects, and designers, the renowned yachting destination has been fully reimagined. Paradise Landing will include luxury dockside residences, world-class retail, fine dining, and extensive amenities designed for owners, guests, and yacht crew,” says David Kosoy, executive chairman and founder of Sterling Global Financial, the project’s developer, manager, and owner.

Installation in November of 2,580 feet of deep-water floating docks signaled another major step towards the five-star marina’s early 2022 reopening. Stretching almost half a mile along the marina’s promenade, the 10’ x10’ deep-water floating docks, custom manufactured in Jacksonville by Bellingham Marine, are designed and built to handle tidal changes and provide optimal flexibility for superyachts, sportfishing boats and smaller craft by adjusting to water levels and providing consistent access to vessels. During hurricanes, the flexibility of floating docks reduces the likelihood of damage, compared to the storm-related vulnerability of stationary docks.

Demaro Demeritte, most recently dockmaster of Palm Cay Marina and a veteran of The Bahamian yachting and water sports industries who holds three classes of captain’s operator licenses, is the new Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina general manager.

“Demaro is not only beloved throughout The Bahamas, but he is also exceptionally qualified and widely respected in the marine industry,” says Khaalis Rolle, president of Sterling Advisory Services and former Bahamas Minister of State for Investments. “We’re thrilled to have him on board overseeing our spectacular new marina and are confident his crew will be well prepared to warmly welcome guests to our iconic destination in time for the winter yachting season.” paradiselanding.

com/the-marina/