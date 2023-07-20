-->
Nassau

Legendary Marina Resort: Unveiling the Ultimate Yachting Destination in Nassau, Bahamas

Call it legendary, a first-of-its-kind, or just wow. The planned US $80 million development, the Legendary Marina Resort located at Blue Water Cay on New Providence Island in Nassau brings something all new to yachting visitors at this destination.

According to Rodney Chamberlain, vice president of marina development for Legendary, based in Destin, FL, key marina features include over 800 slips, including 700 slips in the dry storage building and more than 100 wet slips in the protected basin. The dry storage facility, which can store 55-foot boats, will have a Category 5 hurricane rating – something never before permitted in The Bahamas and now with Town Planning Committee approval. The wet marina will have several slips that can accommodate yachts up to 200 feet LOA and one slip for vessels up to 230 feet. There will also be transient dockage available for wet and dry slips on a first-come, first-serve basis. Shore power and water is planned for all wet slips. In-house marine services will be available, as will a large boat yard capable of hauling out 120-foot yachts and placing them on the hard. Gas and diesel are on-site. The 41-acre compound has 24-hour security, CCTV, and perimeter fencing. In addition, the marina will have onsite features like pools, waterfront restaurants, a members’ only lounge, a hotel, a convenience store, and more.

Visiting Nassau and Paradise Island

“We anticipate breaking ground on Phase 1 as early as Q1 of 2023. Based on an ambitious construction schedule, we are planning to open Phase 1 to the public by summer 2024,” says Maria Teresa Picon, sales director. legendarybluewatercay.com 

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
