-->
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Life

Introducing Zhik’s Eco-Friendly Spring 2023 Collection: Sustainable Watersports Gear for a Greener Future!

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
Zhik Womens board shorts
Zhik Womens board shorts
Go green when you’re in the blue! The newly launched Spring 2023 collection from Zhik introduces more environmentally friendly watersports and shoreside gear, leading with new ranges of shorts and polo shirts for warm weather activities.

The Zhik-brand recycled Board Shorts are super lightweight and quick drying. Made with a four-way stretch polyester fabric composed of 95% recycled yarns the Board Shorts are coated with XWR®, Zhik’s proprietary PFC-free, water-resistant coating that rapidly sheds water splashes and spray, with a UPF50+ protective coating protecting you from harmful ultraviolet rays. Available in Black and Provincial Blue for US $99.99 each.

The new Elite Polo shirts from Zhik are made for activity and are manufactured with a significantly more sustainable dyeing process. The fabric uses e.dye® Waterless Color System™ which requires 85% less water and 90% less harmful chemicals resulting in 12% less CO2 emissions compared to traditional piece dyeing. There is no fading or bleeding of the colors, ensuring the garment stays looking great for longer. Available in Black, Navy, White, and Ocean Red for US $79.99 each.

Underwater ‘Living Museum’ Opens in the Dominican Republic

“Being Australian based, the company is very used to hot weather and sun and the need to keep cool and protect your skin from sun and wind as in the Caribbean. A lot of Zhik’s product R&D takes place on round-the-world yacht races, which must keep the crews comfortable and working at their best through the tropical regions as well as in extreme weather regions,” says Liz Rushall, public relations consultant.

Zhik dealers in the Caribbean include PappaSurf, The Bahamas; Compass Marine, Cayman Islands; Cruz Bay Watersports, St. John, USVI; and Golden Hind Chandlers, Tortola, BVI. www.zhik.com

Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
