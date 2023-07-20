Peters & May Announce Exclusive Gold Partnership with Cape 31 Class

- Advertisement -

A renewed partnership may help get even more swift-sailing one-design Cape 31s to the Caribbean for racing next season. Global shipping and logistics experts, Peters & May, announced its continued support of the Cape 31 class by renewing as an Exclusive Gold Partner. The Eastleigh, UK-headquartered global shipping company, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, provides unsurpassed logistics by arranging tailored shipping solutions to ensure efficient and professional handling of each vessel.

“Peters and May’s Gold partnership with the Cape 31 Class further cements our commitment to the growth of this phenomenal little racing boat that is showing a huge pedigree across the globe. Recent sojourns by some of the owners and their crews to the Caribbean sailing events in both 2022 and 2023 have showcased how versatile and suitable these pocket rockets are to all forms of yacht racing and a variety of conditions. Peters and May would be delighted to see further shipments in the future to the great Caribbean annual events and continues to work closely with the Class representatives to build synergies,” says Anthony Spillebeen, racing division business consultant for Peters & May.

Spillebeen adds, “If this Peters & May Gold Partnership could be leveraged in some way by the hosts and partners of the Caribbean events, to specifically target the Cape 31 Fleet in the UK to move across the pond for ‘Warm Winter Racing’ each year, we believe you may see a significant upswing in the number of boats coming across.”

In 2023, Cape 31s Flying Jenny, M2, and Adrenaline raced in major Caribbean regattas such as the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, St. Thomas International Regatta, and BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival. www.petersandmay.com

