New Skippered Charter Package: Book Your Dream Vacation in the British Virgin Islands with The Moorings!

Book now for charters starting in October 2023 from The Moorings’ most popular charter destination in the British Virgin Islands. The Clearwater, FL-based company’s newly launched Skippered Charter Package is designed for an easier booking process for guests, with improved transparency regarding both the yacht and the Skipper. Skipper Profiles will now be available online, allowing customers to choose from a selection of professional skippers that are fully qualified, with a wealth of sailing experience to ensure an exceptional vacation. The package includes skipper provisioning, which includes all the skipper’s food and drink, as well as Wi-Fi on board as standard.

“Skippered charters open up this type of vacation to the inexperienced sailor, as well as provide enhanced options to experienced sailors looking for a more relaxing experience when sailing abroad, as your skipper will take control of the navigation in your chosen destination in addition to being a fantastic source of local knowledge. This new Package takes the guesswork out of booking this type of vacation, and we look forward to welcoming travelers new to holidays at sea with this exciting new product,” says Josie Tucci, VP of Sales & Marketing for The Moorings.

The Moorings has offered Skippered charters for decades, but there are a few key differences that set this new product apart. Firstly, the new Moorings 4500L 4-cabin catamaran has been selected as the dedicated yacht for this product, comfortably accommodating 6 guests with room for up to 8. Captains selected for this product will live aboard the yacht full-time, similar to The Moorings’ all-inclusive Crewed Yachts, which will ensure each captain is personally familiar with the nuances of the vessel and will add an enhanced layer to the yacht’s maintenance. https://www.moorings.com/yacht-vacations/skippered-charter

