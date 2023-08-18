The Moorings Partners with US Sailing to Make Sailing More Accessible

The Moorings and US Sailing Partner to Make Sailing More Accessible

Discounted Rates for US Sailing Members

Additional Discount for Keelboat Schools and Students

Sailing Community Members Can Win a Charter

Cruising or racing, The Moorings supports every aspect of sailing. Now, the Clearwater, Florida, USA-headquartered premier yacht charter company, has partnered with the United State Sailing Association (US Sailing), the Bristol, Rhode Island-based national governing body of sailing, to make it easier to help everyone discover the world through sail. Specifically, The Moorings will offer US Sailing members discounted rates on charters. An additional discount will be available to US Sailing Keelboat schools and students. Lastly, US Sailing will offer sailing community members four opportunities in the coming year to win a charter of their own.

“The Moorings is thrilled to partner with US Sailing and amplify our efforts to grow sailing in the United States,” says Ian Pedersen, The Moorings’ senior marketing manager. “Through this partnership, we hope to welcome new audiences into the sailing community while working to strengthen the skills and confidence of existing sailors throughout the US, making charter vacations worldwide more accessible than ever. US Sailing is the ideal partner on this worthwhile mission.”

The Moorings offers 400-plus yachts in over 20 global destinations, including Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Martin, and St. Thomas. www.moorings.com, www.ussailing.org