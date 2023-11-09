-->
Saturday, November 11, 2023
spot_img
HomeEatHoliday Season Delights Beyond Turkey Day
Eat

Holiday Season Delights Beyond Turkey Day

Capt. Jan Robinson
By Capt. Jan Robinson
0
0

You know you want it...

Mocka Jumbies and Rum...

SAUTEED SCALLOPS OVER SPAGHETTI SQUASH
SAUTEED SCALLOPS OVER SPAGHETTI SQUASH
- Advertisement -

While the spotlight of November may be on Thanksgiving, the entire month is a precursor to a festive season filled with hearty meals and cozy gatherings. If you›re seeking to infuse some variety into your holiday menus, look no further. Here are two sumptuous recipes that are sure to impress any guest.

Sauteed Kale with Pine Nuts and Garbonzo Beans

SAUTEED SCALLOPS OVER SPAGHETTI SQUASH

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 50 minutes. Serves: 4
2 (1 lb. spaghetti Squash, cut in half lengthwise and seeded
2 Tbsp. olive oil, plus more for baking pan
4 leeks, white and light-green parts, thinly sliced lengthwise
2 medium shallots, peeled and thinly sliced lengthwise
20 medium sea scallops, muscles removed
Salt and freshly ground pepper
3/4 cup dry white wine or ¾ cup rice wine vinegar/water
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, chilled and cut in small pieces
Garnish: See photo above by Sandy Hamel

- Advertisement -

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Place squash, cut-sides down, on an oiled baking pan. Cook until easily pierced with a knife tip, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven. Using a fork, separate the flesh into strands and transfer to a bowl; cover. 

Heat 1 Tblsp. oil in a sauté pan over medium-heat and cook leeks and shallots, stirring until crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

- Advertisement -

Heat a large, heavy bottom skillet and remaining oil. Place in scallops in a single layer and cook, medium-high, for about 2 minutes each side, Season with salt and pepper. Remove scallops and set aside on a warmed plate. Add white wine or rice wine vinegar/ water to pan. Using a wooden spoon, scrap up any brown bits on bottom. Cook until liquid has reduced by half. Slowly whisk in butter until sauce begins to thicken. Season to taste. Divide the squash and leek mixture onto four warmed dinner plates; top with scallops. Drizzle with sauce and garnish with toasted sesame seeds.

Caribbean Recipes: Caribbean Cooking Holiday Style

SWEET POTATO BURGERS TOPPED WITH AVOCADO

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes. Makes: 6 or 8 patties
1 large sweet potato, baked, peeled & mashed (about 2 cups)
2 cans navy beans, drained and rinsed
2 tsp honey
1 tsp black pepper
½ tsp cinnamon
1 tsp cumin
Pinch cayenne
Salt to taste
½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
1/3 cup chopped parsley
¼ cup wheat flour
Panko bread crumbs
Grapeseed oil

Burgers: Whole wheat buns, avocado, red tipped lettuce (or lettuce of your choice), sliced tomatoes, chopped green onions or sliced red onion, parsley, and anything else that you would like.

Place mashed sweet potato in a large mixing bowl, add beans. Mash beans and potatoes together. Mix in honey, black pepper, cinnamon, cumin, cayenne, salt, crushed red pepper flakes, parsley, and flour. Form patties (add more flour or a scoop of Panko to thicken the mixture if needed) into 6 or 8 large patties or smaller ones if you prefer. Coat each pattie with a thick layer of Planko crumbs. 

Heat oil in a large, heavy bottom, skillet over medium high heat. Place each pattie in the skillet and cook until browned on both sides. Transfer cooked patties onto paper towels to cool for a couple of minutes. Serve on toasted bun with toppings.

Note: Sweet potatoes and avocados are loaded with vitamins and these burgers are delicious!!

Scalloping on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Charter Yacht Consultant, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon.com or CaptJan2@gmail.com

Post Views: 51
- Advertisement -

Don't Miss a Beat!

Stay in the loop with the Caribbean

Previous article
CSA’s Innovative Dinghy Sailing Initiative: Caribbean Unity Through WhatsApp
Capt. Jan Robinson
Capt. Jan Robinsonhttp://www.shiptoshoreinc.com/
Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email CapJan@aol.com Tel: 704-277-6521. Don’t miss the new cookbook added to Jan’s collection: DINING ON DECK
RELATED ARTICLES

So Caribbean you can almost taste the rum...

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -spot_img

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Omar Mejia on Rum Review: El Pasador de Oro XO – Guatemala
Tony on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Sergio on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Rob Macfarlane on Sir Peter Blake’s CERAMCO – A Legend Sails Home
Derek Mitchell on Chainplate Materials: The Quest for Reliability and Safety in Sailboats
Brian Sweeney on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Leigh on Whitewater Boats
Frenchie on To Buy a Boat
Toño Toki on What Swimsuit to Wear on Vacation in the Caribbean?
Bob on How Toilet Seat Cut in Islamorada Came to Be
Joey key on Program for Financing Older Boats – Tips and Suggestions

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

Don't worry... We ain't getting hitched...

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved