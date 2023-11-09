Holiday Season Delights Beyond Turkey Day

- Advertisement -

While the spotlight of November may be on Thanksgiving, the entire month is a precursor to a festive season filled with hearty meals and cozy gatherings. If you›re seeking to infuse some variety into your holiday menus, look no further. Here are two sumptuous recipes that are sure to impress any guest.

SAUTEED SCALLOPS OVER SPAGHETTI SQUASH

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 50 minutes. Serves: 4

2 (1 lb. spaghetti Squash, cut in half lengthwise and seeded

2 Tbsp. olive oil, plus more for baking pan

4 leeks, white and light-green parts, thinly sliced lengthwise

2 medium shallots, peeled and thinly sliced lengthwise

20 medium sea scallops, muscles removed

Salt and freshly ground pepper

3/4 cup dry white wine or ¾ cup rice wine vinegar/water

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, chilled and cut in small pieces

Garnish: See photo above by Sandy Hamel

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Place squash, cut-sides down, on an oiled baking pan. Cook until easily pierced with a knife tip, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven. Using a fork, separate the flesh into strands and transfer to a bowl; cover.

Heat 1 Tblsp. oil in a sauté pan over medium-heat and cook leeks and shallots, stirring until crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Heat a large, heavy bottom skillet and remaining oil. Place in scallops in a single layer and cook, medium-high, for about 2 minutes each side, Season with salt and pepper. Remove scallops and set aside on a warmed plate. Add white wine or rice wine vinegar/ water to pan. Using a wooden spoon, scrap up any brown bits on bottom. Cook until liquid has reduced by half. Slowly whisk in butter until sauce begins to thicken. Season to taste. Divide the squash and leek mixture onto four warmed dinner plates; top with scallops. Drizzle with sauce and garnish with toasted sesame seeds.

SWEET POTATO BURGERS TOPPED WITH AVOCADO

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes. Makes: 6 or 8 patties

1 large sweet potato, baked, peeled & mashed (about 2 cups)

2 cans navy beans, drained and rinsed

2 tsp honey

1 tsp black pepper

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cumin

Pinch cayenne

Salt to taste

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1/3 cup chopped parsley

¼ cup wheat flour

Panko bread crumbs

Grapeseed oil

Burgers: Whole wheat buns, avocado, red tipped lettuce (or lettuce of your choice), sliced tomatoes, chopped green onions or sliced red onion, parsley, and anything else that you would like.

Place mashed sweet potato in a large mixing bowl, add beans. Mash beans and potatoes together. Mix in honey, black pepper, cinnamon, cumin, cayenne, salt, crushed red pepper flakes, parsley, and flour. Form patties (add more flour or a scoop of Panko to thicken the mixture if needed) into 6 or 8 large patties or smaller ones if you prefer. Coat each pattie with a thick layer of Planko crumbs.

Heat oil in a large, heavy bottom, skillet over medium high heat. Place each pattie in the skillet and cook until browned on both sides. Transfer cooked patties onto paper towels to cool for a couple of minutes. Serve on toasted bun with toppings.

Note: Sweet potatoes and avocados are loaded with vitamins and these burgers are delicious!!

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Charter Yacht Consultant, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon.com or CaptJan2@gmail.com