The 2023 USVI Charter Yacht Show: Showcasing the Best in Caribbean Yachting

The 2023 USVI Charter Yacht Show: A Spectacular Display of Maritime Excellence

A Caribbean Gem: St. Thomas Shines at the Yacht Show

St. Thomas, recognized by Caribbean Journal as the ‘Hottest Yachting Destination in the Caribbean,’ lived up to its title at the 2023 USVI Charter Yacht Show. Over 70 boutique-style charter yachts graced Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas, offering a glimpse into the upcoming season’s offerings to 140 brokers from across the globe. The show’s bustling activities, from the Marine Vendor’s Expo to cultural showcases, highlighted the US Virgin Islands’ maritime allure.

Governor’s Vision for Maritime Tourism

Governor Albert Bryan, Jr. of the U.S. Virgin Islands emphasized the significance of the maritime industry to the region. His commitment to nurturing and promoting this sector mirrors the islands’ natural splendor and rich marine resources.

Mark Your Calendars: Upcoming Yacht Shows

2024 will see the return of the USVI Charter Yacht Show from November 8-11 and the launch of the Virgin Islands Boating Expo (VIBE) from May 10-12, showcasing leading charter brokers and yacht manufacturers.

Carnival Parade opening for 2023 USVI Charter Yacht Show Credit Mango Media

A Showcase of Elegance and Variety

The show’s boutique fleet ranged from sleek 42-footers to majestic yachts over 105 feet, encompassing both power and sail options. Each yacht, with its unique crew, promised bespoke vacation experiences, far from the ordinary.

Broker and Crew Insights

Charter yacht brokers and crews shared insights into the industry’s rewarding nature, emphasizing personal connections and unique guest experiences. Captains and chefs from award-winning yachts like ‘Koru,’ ‘Emysa,’ and ‘Xandros’ discussed their approach to providing unparalleled services.

A Testament to Resilience and Growth

The USVI charter yacht industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, evolving into a significant economic force. The show’s success is a testament to the region’s status as a top maritime destination, offering unique, customized crewed yacht vacations.

Photo: Charter Yacht Broker welcomed by Captain Bastian Tromp and Chef Sarai Ben Ari – Yacht Emysa – Best in Show 51′-60′ – Credit Mango Media

Acknowledging Sponsors and Winners

The event’s success was bolstered by strong sponsor support, with luxurious prizes and awards celebrating the best in various categories, from mixology to culinary prowess.

Looking Ahead: A Season of Promise

The 2023 USVI Charter Yacht Show set the stage for a promising season ahead, reaffirming the region’s position at the forefront of Caribbean yachting. With plans underway for future events, the US Virgin Islands continue to captivate the global yachting community.

For more information and to stay updated on future events, visit usviyachtshow.org and VIPCA.org.

Photo: Chef Alli Bumgardner – Yacht La Sirena – Best Crew Honorable Mention with her Cardow Watch – Credit Mango Media.

A Glimpse at the Winners

2023 USVI CHARTER YACHT SHOW COMPETITION WINNERS



Best Yacht in Show – 50’ & Under

Winner: Koru, Crew: Findlay Mack, Cara Whiteman

Runner Up: Oceana, Crew: Umberto Genovese, Lindsey Montgomery



Best Yacht in Show – 51’-60’

Winner: Emysa, Crew: Bastian Tromp, Sarai Ben Ari

Runner-Up: Atlas, Crew: Brynn Moultrie, Rosie Jones



Best Yacht in Show – 61’ & Over

Winner: Xandros, Crew: Mayon Hight, Elizabeth Hight, Sam Middeke

Runner-Up: The Peddler, Crew: Arnold Heins, Jenna Smit, Mariaan Odendaal, Daniel Cohn



Best Crew in Show

Overall Winner: Josh Ryan, Gustavo Ryan, Yacht: Valentina

Overall Runner-Up: Brynn Moultrie, Rosie Jones, Yacht: Atlas

Best Crew Honorable Mentions:

Keagan Steyn, Olivia Boyd, Yacht: Huntress

Umberto Genovese, Lindsey Montgomery, Yacht: Oceana.

Dustin Bumgardner, Alli Bumgardner, Yacht: La Sirena



Cocktail Mixologist Competition – Grey Goose Vodka – 2023

Winner: Zara Browne, Yacht: Ocelot

Runner Up: Hugh O’Brien, Yacht: Serena



Cocktail Mixologist Competition Captain Morgan Rum – 2023

Winner: Dustin Bumgardner, Yacht: La Sirena

Runner Up: Abby Garner, Yacht: Hulya



Culinary Competition – 2023

Overall Winner: Paula Milovac, Yacht: Barefoot Retreat

1st Place: Sara Hogan, Yacht: Liquid Zen

2nd Place: Belinda Jane Bentley, Yacht: Mystic

3rd Place: Julia Ray, Yacht: Shangri-La



CYBA Designer Water Competition – 2023

1st place Ripple

2nd place The Peddler

3rd place Hülya

