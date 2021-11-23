Get Ready for Turkey Day Caribbean Style

I recently learned about Spatchcock cooking and it is great for on a boat. Spatchcocking is definitely a strange name. The wacky term came from Ireland. This technique involves splitting the chicken by removing the backbone so you can flatten it, resulting in crispier skin and even, quicker cooking. We would probably call it butterflied!

SPATCHCOCK TURKEY WITH THYME, SAGE, LEMONS & GARLIC

Prep time: 20 minutes. Cooking time: about 1-1/2 hours. Serves: 12

3 Tbsp. Extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. chopped thyme

1 Tbsp. chopped sage

1-1/2 tsp. ground Himalayn salt

1 (12 lb.) turkey, giblets removed

3 lemons sliced

6 sliced garlic cloves

Preheat oven to 450ºF. Combine oil, thyme, sage, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Trim any excess fat from the turkey. Using heavy-duty kitchen shears or poultry shears, cut the turkey down one side of the backbone, through the ribs. Make an identical cut on the opposite side to remove the backbone completely; discard. Place the turkey cut-side down and flatten with the heel of your hand (you’ll have to press hard!). Splay the thighs outward and tuck the wings under. Loosen the skin over the breasts and thighs; rub the herb mixture under the skin. Make a layer of lemon slices and garlic slices, about the size of the turkey in a large roasting pan. Set the turkey on the lemons and garlic.

Roast the turkey until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast registers 165ºF, 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 hours. Remove from the oven and let rest for 20 minutes before carving.Serve with your favorite roasted vegetables – Happy Thanksgiving!

CAULIFLOWER CRUST VEGGIE PIZZA

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 2 – 4

1 Frozen Cauliflower Crust

Pesto Sauce

Shitake Mushrooms

Onions

Garlic

Chopped marinated artichokes

Roasted red peppers

Chilled Goat cheese, crumbled

Preheat oven to 425º F. Sauté Shitake mushrooms, onions, and garlic. Spread frozen pizza crust with pesto sauce. Add sautéed vegetables and goat cheese on top. Put in oven and cook 12 – 15 minutes. Tip: Sauté any vegetables you like to add. Hint: I use the store-bought frozen cauliflower crust

RED THAI AND NOODLE SOUP

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4-6

1 Tbsp. Olive oil

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, diced

2 large carrots, diced small

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 cup sliced shitake mushrooms

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 Tbsp. red curry paste

2 Tbsp. freshly grated ginger

6 cups low sodium chicken, vegetable or bone broth

1 (13.5 oz) can coconut milk

8 oz package rice noodles

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

3 green onions, finely chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 Tbsp. Fresh squeezed lime-juice

Tip: Feel free to change up the vegetables, as long as you slice them so they’re all pretty small and about the same size. You could try broccoli, cauliflower, sliced zucchini and/or yellow squash.

Heat olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add garlic, onion, carrots, and bell pepper. Stir and cook about 3 minutes. Add shitake mushrooms, salt, and pepper. Stir in red curry paste, ginger, and fish sauce and cook another couple of minutes. Pour in broth, coconut milk and rice noodles. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and cook about five minutes or until rice noodles are tender. Add spinach and cook a minute or so more. Remove from heat; stir in green onions, basil, cilantro, and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.