Caribbean Recipes: Tempeh Bacon, Kimchi, Avocado & Arugula Sandwich

Share

tweet





We all have memories of devouring delicious sandwiches. Many years ago, for me, it was a BLT or a Rueben. Now I eat a more healthy diet but it’s just as delicious. Recently I stayed with a friend who is a strict Vegan and she made and shared the sandwich recipe below with me.

Enjoy healthy quick recipes for energy and vitality!

TEMPEH BACON, KIMCHI, AVOCADO & ARUGULA SANDWICH

Preparation time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 5 minutes. Serves: 1

3 slices Tempeh bacon

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 slices of multi grain or sprouted bread

2 tbsp Kimchi

5 slices avocado

½ cup arugula

Cook bacon in coconut oil until golden crisp or how you like it. Toast bread and spread with Kimchi. Add cooked bacon, avocado slices, and arugula. Delicious!

Note: Tempeh bacon is quite tasty much healthier than regular bacon. A good alternative – less fat and cholesterol free.

QUICK CUCUMBER KIMCHI

Preparation time: 5 minutes. Marinating time: 15 minutes

Cooling time: 6 hours. Makes: 4 cups

4 cups coarsely chopped cucumbers, remove most of the seeds

1 tbsp sea salt

2 tbsp white miso paste

1 tbsp raw local honey

2 tbsp coarse Korean red chili flakes

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

In a glass bowl mix together the cucumbers with salt and let sit for at least 15 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the rest of the ingredients to form a paste. Rinse and drain the cucumbers then mix them in with the paste. Then, in a screw top jar, place all of the ingredients; pack down. Screw top on and put in the fridge for at least 6 hours before eating.

Note: Kimchi will last about three weeks, kept in the fridge and will become more flavorful.

Hint: There are many Kimchi recipes; this is just a quick one.

AVOCADO AND PEANUT BUTTER ON TOAST

Preparation time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 1 minute. Serves: 1

Peanut Butter, crunchy or creamy

1 slice gluten-free toast

4-5 slices avocado

1 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Toast bread. Spread with peanut butter. Assemble the avocado on top. Squeeze a little fresh lemon juice over avocado; season with salt and pepper.

BAKED BANANA SPLIT

Preparation time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes. Serves: 1

1 banana, peeled

1 tbsp crushed pineapple

2 tbsp Greek yogurt, vanilla or plain

1 tbsp dark chocolate chips

1 tbsp fresh blueberries or chopped strawberries etc.

Preheat oven to 450F. Slice along the top of a banana, lengthwise and spread it open, very carefully. Add crushed pineapple to inside of cut banana. Sprinkle the length of banana with dark chocolate chips.

Wrap banana in tin foil and place banana on baking dish and cook until the chocolate has melted and banana softened. Remove from oven, place on decorative serving dish; add yogurt and fresh fruit – enjoy!

Calories 177 Cholesterol 2mg Sodium 23mg Total Carbs 38.1g Sugars 23.4g Dietary Fiber 3.7g Protein 3.7g Calcium 63mg Iron 1 mg Potassium 519 mg

Note: A healthy alternative – Only 177 calories compared to a regular Banana Split of at least 570 calories.

Tip: This can also be cooked on your grill

NOTE: If you are a yacht chef and would like to have your recipes and photograph of your recipes published in the new Ship to Shore cookbook SHIP SHAPE – Recipes and tips for more energy and vitality! Please email Jan Robinson [email protected] for a form. Deadline for submitting recipes and photos 15th September 2018. Thank you!

Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected]