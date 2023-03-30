-->
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeEatYou Are What You Eat!
Eat

You Are What You Eat!

Capt. Jan Robinson
By Capt. Jan Robinson
0
1
Seafood Paella
- Advertisement -

You are what you eat! Think of your favorite foods and make them healthier. 

- Advertisement -

VEGETABLE PAELLA

- Advertisement -

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 30 minutes. Serves: 2 -4

2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
2 carrots, shopped small
1 cup small green peas
½ cup corn, optional
1/2 green pepper, seeded and chopped
½ red bell pepper seeded and chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup uncooked arborio rice or basmati or brown rice

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil, add the onion and cook for a couple of minutes. Add the carrots, peas, corn, bell peppers and garlic. Lower the heat to medium-low and cook for about 10 minutes.

Rinse the rice and put it in a separate pot. Add the vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add the bay leaf and saffron. Transfer vegetables (in skillet) into pot and stir in thyme, salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes. Give another good stir, then lower heat to very low and cover the pot with tight fitting lid. After 20 minutes, remove from heat. Let sit a few minutes before removing the pot lid. All vegetable stock should be absorbed; fluff with a fork and serve

CAST-IRON BLACK BEAN LOAF

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes. Serves: 2-4

2 Tbsp. grapeseed or olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 carrot, chopped
1 stalk celery, chopped
2 Tbsp. tamari
2 Tbsp. tomato paste
½ tsp. dried thyme
1 cup cooked quinoa

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Heat the oil in a cast-iron pan over medium heat and add the onion. Cook, stirring for 5 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients, except the sauce ingredients, and cook stirring for another minute or so. Transfer to the oven and bake for 30 minutes. Mix together the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and spread over the black bean loaf. Bake another 30 minutes.

SWEET POTATO & GREEN LENTIL SOUP

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 30 minutes. Serves: 2

2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 medium onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. sweet curry powder
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced

Heat the olive oil in a pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring, about 3 minutes, then add the spices and cook for 3 more minutes. Rinse the lentils. Add the lentils and sweet potato to the pan and stir a few times, then add the vegetable stock and bay leaf. Bring to a boil and lower the heat to low. Simmer with the lid on, for about 20 minutes or until the lentils are softened. Add the rest of the ingredients, adding salt to taste and cook, stirring for 5 minutes more. Serve hot.

Cooling Recipes for Hot Summer Days
The Crab Pot Conundrum
Caribbean Recipes: Lobster Time
Post Views: 1
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

So Caribbean, you can almost taste the rum...

Previous article
New Seakeeper Ride Eliminates Up to 70% of Underway Pitch and Roll
Capt. Jan Robinson
Capt. Jan Robinsonhttp://www.shiptoshoreinc.com/
Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected] Tel: 704-277-6521. Don’t miss the new cookbook added to Jan’s collection: DINING ON DECK
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

John on Saying “NO!”
Klaus Dreher on HIHO History
Jason on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
Laurie King on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on How to Make a Piña Colada (and Who REALLY created the recipe)
Chris Kennan on Learn to Pilot a Submersible
Marshall on How to Make a Piña Colada (and Who REALLY created the recipe)
Pier on Learn to Pilot a Submersible
Marc on Top Tips to Cross the Gulf Stream to the Bahamas
Captain Michael Rawl on Tortola’s Sailor from the Purple Palace
Daniel Jordan on Laughing into the Prevailing Wind
Lin collins on Captain Martin Jennett and Scaramouche, the Carriacou Schooner

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved