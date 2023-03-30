- Advertisement -

You are what you eat! Think of your favorite foods and make them healthier.

VEGETABLE PAELLA

- Advertisement -

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 30 minutes. Serves: 2 -4

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 carrots, shopped small

1 cup small green peas

½ cup corn, optional

1/2 green pepper, seeded and chopped

½ red bell pepper seeded and chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup uncooked arborio rice or basmati or brown rice

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil, add the onion and cook for a couple of minutes. Add the carrots, peas, corn, bell peppers and garlic. Lower the heat to medium-low and cook for about 10 minutes.

Rinse the rice and put it in a separate pot. Add the vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add the bay leaf and saffron. Transfer vegetables (in skillet) into pot and stir in thyme, salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes. Give another good stir, then lower heat to very low and cover the pot with tight fitting lid. After 20 minutes, remove from heat. Let sit a few minutes before removing the pot lid. All vegetable stock should be absorbed; fluff with a fork and serve

CAST-IRON BLACK BEAN LOAF

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes. Serves: 2-4

2 Tbsp. grapeseed or olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 carrot, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

2 Tbsp. tamari

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

½ tsp. dried thyme

1 cup cooked quinoa

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Heat the oil in a cast-iron pan over medium heat and add the onion. Cook, stirring for 5 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients, except the sauce ingredients, and cook stirring for another minute or so. Transfer to the oven and bake for 30 minutes. Mix together the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and spread over the black bean loaf. Bake another 30 minutes.

SWEET POTATO & GREEN LENTIL SOUP

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 30 minutes. Serves: 2

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. sweet curry powder

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced

Heat the olive oil in a pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring, about 3 minutes, then add the spices and cook for 3 more minutes. Rinse the lentils. Add the lentils and sweet potato to the pan and stir a few times, then add the vegetable stock and bay leaf. Bring to a boil and lower the heat to low. Simmer with the lid on, for about 20 minutes or until the lentils are softened. Add the rest of the ingredients, adding salt to taste and cook, stirring for 5 minutes more. Serve hot.