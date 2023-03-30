New Seakeeper Ride Eliminates Up to 70% of Underway Pitch and Roll

- Advertisement -

There is good news for the 1 in 3 people who can be susceptible to motion sickness. Seakeeper, the Fort Myers, Florida-based leader in marine motion control, launched its newest product this fall. Called Seakeeper Ride, it marks the company’s first product deviation from its line of gyrostabilizers. The introduction of Seakeeper Ride in the marine space paved the way for the creation of a new underway stabilization category, a Vessel Attitude Control System (VACS), derived from the Attitude Control Systems (ACS) used in air and space crafts to control pitch, roll, and yaw underway.

“Seakeeper has always been committed to bringing disruptive technology that represents a wholesale change from what’s currently available,” said Andrew Semprevivo, Seakeeper’s president and chief executive officer. “Seakeeper Ride isn’t an incremental improvement; it transforms what it feels like to be on a running boat. We’re drastically changing the boating experience… again.”

Seakeeper Ride controllers mount to the boat’s transom below the waterline. Using proprietary inertial sensing hardware and software, the system takes 1,000 measurements per second to understand the boat’s behavior in all three axes. It then commands deployment of the custom-designed rotary blades, making 100 adjustments per second at speeds of up to 300 mm/s, creating a lift that manages vessel motion instantaneously. The result is that up to 70% of the underway pitch and roll motions that often cause uncomfortable slamming is eliminated. Thus, Seakeeper Ride contributes to increased safety and provides comfort, control, and confidence to all on board.

Initially, Seakeeper Ride will be available as standard equipment only on select models from Sportsman Boats, Chris-Craft Boats, and Scout Boats as of September 2022, with plans to increase OEM (original equipment manufacturer) offerings in the coming year, as well as retail sales for DIY installation. ride.seakeeper.com

