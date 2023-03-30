-->
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Bahamas

Xquisite Yachts Purchases Bahamas’ Running Mon Marina

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
Running Mon Marina, Bahama
Running Mon Marina, Bahama
There’s a new cat in town! Last September, Xquisite Yachts, a luxury sailing and power catamaran brand completed its purchase of the Running Mon Marina and Resort in Freeport, Bahamas. Over the next few years, the existing hotel and marina will be upgraded and renovated into the Xquisite Catamaran Center, a hub for Xquisite owners, and the Xquisite Yachts Service Center.

“Over the years of sailing around the world to more than 90 countries, my wife Sara and I spent many months in The Bahamas,” says Tamas Hamor, Xquisite Yachts’ chief executive officer. We came back year after year. Seven years ago, we got married in Eleuthera. Strategically, Running Mon’s proximity to Florida is the perfect location to establish our service center, where Xquisite owners can bring in their vessels for servicing, repairs, upgrades, and maintenance and have a hub where they can get together and enjoy the destination.”

With its current dock setup, the marina can accommodate up to 20 large cats alongside. Additional docks will be built this year. The maximum draft of the entrance channel is 6’ at low tide, and there is 30/50/100A service, high-speed Wi-Fi, and water at the docks. As of January 15, 2023, the bar and restaurant, heated pool, showers, and laundry room will be open. Also available is a game room with billiards and darts, bicycle and jet ski rentals, and a small chandlery. In January too, the marina will gain port of entry status with Customs and Immigration clearance on the property. The hotel renovations are still ongoing, but there will be 16 luxury apartments available in the future.

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
