-->
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Eat

The Mighty Chia Seed

Capt. Jan Robinson
By Capt. Jan Robinson
Chia seeds may be small but they are highly nutritious. They’re packed with fiber, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and various micronutrients.

WARM CHIA PUDDING WITH FRUIT
Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 5 minutes. Serves: 2
1 (13.5 fl.oz) coconut milk or other plant based milk
5 Tbsp. Chia seeds
18 drops Monk fruit or 1 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey
1 tsp. vanilla
2 Tbsp. hemp seeds or sesame seeds
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp. cardamom
Pinch of salt
Garnish: Fresh or frozen berries, thawed

In a medium pot, add milk and chia seeds. Stir and bring to a boil over medium-heat. Cook for about 3-5 minutes or until it thickens. Turn off heat and stir in monk fruit drops, vanilla, hemp seeds, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt. Transfer to serving bowls and top with your favorite berries.

Cooking with Chia Seeds

BROCCOLI WITH CUMIN AND GARLIC
Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes. Serves: 4
2 Tbsp peanut oil
½ tsp mustard seeds
½ tsp cumin seeds
Pinch of asafoetida powder (also known as Hing)
3 cloves garlic, minced
½ tsp ground turmeric
6 cups of fresh broccoli florets
Pinch of salt
Water

In a heavy-bottomed frying pan over medium heat. Add oil, mustard seeds; toast then while stirring. When they begin to pop like popcorn, add the cumin seeds and asafoetida. Stir, and as soon as the cumin seeds begin to darken visibly, add the garlic and turmeric. Stir again to incorporate the turmeric, then immediately add the broccoli and sprinkle with a little salt. Stir a few more times, to get the flavored oil all over the broccoli, then add a couple of tablespoons of water to the pan and loosely cover to allow broccoli to steam. When the broccoli is bright green and tender-crisp, lift the lid, turn the heat up to high and boil off any remaining water Stir one more time to get all of the garlic bits and spices on the broccoli and serve immediately, still piping hot.

Note: Hing – Asafoetida is an ingredient often used in vegetarian Indian cooking. It is also known to reduce bloating and other stomach problems. It contains certain constituents that have carminative (relieves gas) and antispasmodic effect. It helps to reduce stomach aches, flatulence, spasms and also helps to improve digestion.

GUACAMOLE ON POTATO SKINS
Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes . Serves: 4 – 8
4 medium Russet potatoes
Oil
Pinches of sea salt
4 ripe avocados
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium yellow onion, diced
½ cup salsa
½ tsp sea salt
¼ cup chopped cilantro

Potatoes: Preheat oven to 425°F. Bake potatoes in oven for 45 minutes. Remove potatoes from oven (allow to cool a little). Turn oven to broiler (high). Slice potatoes lengthwise and spoon-out potatoes, leaving ¼-inch remaining around sides of skins. Return potatoes to broiler, cut-side up, for 5 minutes. Turn over, and spray oil on bottom of skins and sprinkle with salt. Broil for about 10 minutes, flip over for another 5 minutes or until skins are nicely browned. Remove and stuff with guacamole!

Guacamole: Mash avocados and mix together with garlic, onion, salsa, salt, and cilantro in a medium bowl. 

Note: These are great to serve as a main course with a side salad, or just serve as a side dish. Enjoy!

Capt. Jan Robinson
Capt. Jan Robinsonhttp://www.shiptoshoreinc.com/
Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected] Tel: 704-277-6521. Don’t miss the new cookbook added to Jan’s collection: DINING ON DECK
