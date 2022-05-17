Positive Energy Through Your Plate

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Let’s spring into spring with some positive energy. When it comes to health, what you add to your plate is more important than what you should not be eating and leave off. Focus on filling your dinner plate with “plant-based or lean protein, whole grains, and lots of veggies for a big nutrition boost. Variety is an important part of a healthy diet.

SAUTEED KALE & BROCCOLI WITH GARLIC AND LEMON

Prep time: 20 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4 – 6

2 bunches of kale (about 1-1/2 lbs) preferably lacinto

1-3/4 cups water, divided

2 large heads of broccoli, washed, trimmed, cut into florets

3 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided

4 Tbsp. Ghee or unsalted butter

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

Freshly ground sea salt and black pepper, to taste

½ lemon, squeezed

Garnish: Himalayan salt and crushed red pepper

Prepare the kale by removing the tough stems and ribs; coarsely chop the greens. Cook the kale in 1 cup water in a large skillet over medium-high heat, covered, until barely tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a colander. Cook broccoli the same way with the remaining 3/4 cup water. Transfer the kale to a large bowl; drain the broccoli in the colander. Wipe the pan dry. Heat 2 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add the broccoli and kale. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; cook, stirring often, until broccoli and kale are tender with a few browned spots, about 4 minutes. Mix in the garlic and cook another minute. Sprinkle with nutmeg and toss lightly. Transfer to a warmed bowl. Pour the lemon juice over the vegetables toss to combine. Garnish: top with a sprinkling of Himalayan salt and crushed red pepper, if desired.

Tip: You can prepare vegetables and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Finish the cooking, just before serving.

Hint: Serve this recipe alone or with Sauteed Scallops, roasted chicken, turkey or any seafood dish or on top of your favorite whole grain, such as quinoa or farro.

SAUTEED SCALLOPS

Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 5 minutes. Serves: 4 – 6

2 lbs large scallops

½ cup clarified butter; ghee – divided

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp sea salt, to taste

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

¼ tsp. sweet paprika

5 cloves garlic crushed or grated

1 large lemon, zested, ½ of it squeezed

¼ cup parsley, roughly chopped

Before cooking the scallops, make sure you pat them dry on paper towels. Heat large cast iron skillet on medium heat. In a medium size bowl toss the scallops with a drizzle of olive oil or butter ghee; just enough to coat them. Then sprinkle with the sea salt, pepper, pepper flakes, and sweet paprika. Toss to coat gently. Add a little drizzle of butter ghee to the hot skillet, just enough to coat the bottom. Add the scallops in a single layer; make sure not to overcrowd the pan. Sear for about 2 minutes until nicely golden. Use a small spatula to flip them over individually and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the garlic, remove skillet from heat. Move the garlic around in the skillet for about 30 seconds. Squeeze half of the lemon over the scallops and move the skillet around a little so it combines with the butter. Sprinkle with parsley and lemon zest. Serve immediately.

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Charter Yacht Consultant, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com. [email protected]