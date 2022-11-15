Thai Food – Caribbean Style

- Advertisement -

Thai food incorporates a wide range of styles from BBQ to stir fry, curries to spicy salads, soups to steamed dishes and porridge to crispy insects. Thai food usually has a blend of spicy, sour, sweet, salt, savory tastes, and is addictive!!

Below are a few of my favorite Thai Recipes

THAI BEEF SALAD

Preparation time: 30 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes

Resting time: 10 minutes. Chilling time: 3 hours. Serves: 6

3/4 cup fresh squeezed lime juice

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup chopped fresh mint leaves

1/4 cup white sugar

1/3 cup fish sauce

2 green onions, chopped

1 stalk lemongrass, smashed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 Tbsp. sweet chili sauce

1-1/2 lbs. (1 inch thick) – good quality steak*

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

Garnish: Fresh cilantro leaves

In a large bowl, mix lime juice, cilantro, mint leaves, sugar, fish sauce, green onions, lemongrass, and chili sauce together, until sugar is dissolved. Adjust flavor to taste; set aside. Heat a cast iron frying pan until smoking. Cook the steak for about 3 minutes on each side. Or, preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Cook steak on the preheated grill until it is slightly pink in the center, about 5 minutes per side. A thermometer inserted into the center should read 140ºF. Transfer steak to the foil and loosely wrap into a bundle. Rest in a warm place for about 10 minutes. Slice into thin strips; add steak and its juices into the bowl with herb mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Before serving, mix in tomatoes and garnish. *Season the steak generously with salt as soon as you can. This can be done up to 3 days ahead and keep uncovered in the fridge). Bring steak back to room temperature before cooking and rub with oil, Prepare a length of foil and a warm plate.

PAD THAI

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes

Chilling time: 3 hours. Serves: 6

1 (12 oz.) package rice noodles

2 Tbsp. butter

1 lb. boneless, skinless *chicken breast halved, cut into bite sized pieces

¼ lb. vegetable oil

4 eggs

2 Tbsp. fish sauce

2 cups bean sprouts

3 green onions, chopped

¼ cup crushed peanuts

1 lemon, cut into wedges

3 Tbsp. white sugar

1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

1 tsp. crushed red pepper, or to taste

Soak rice noodles in cold water until soft, 30 to 50 minutes. Meanwhile, heat butter in a wok; add chicken and sauté until browned. Remove chicken and set aside. Heat oil in the wok over medium-high heat. Crack eggs into hot oil and cook until firm. Stir in chicken and cook for 5 minutes. Add softened noodles, sugar, fish sauce, vinegar, and red pepper; mix well until noodles are tender. Adjust seasonings to taste. Stir in bean sprouts and cook for 3 minutes. Serve topped with green onions, crushed peanuts and a wedge of lemon. Note: You can use chicken poik, beef, tofu, or a combination., or to taste.

TOM YUM SOUP

Preparation time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes. Serves: 2

2-1/2 cups shrimp stock (preferred) or canned chicken stock, or water\

12 Large shrimp, head-on and shell on (if makingthe shrimp stock)

1 stalk lemongrass, cut into 3-inch strips and pounded

6 kaffir lime leaves, bruised

6 bird’s eyes chilies, pounded – Thai chilies

6 fresh oyster mushrooms, cut into pieces

2 Tbsp. nam prik pao, Thai roasted chili paste

3 tsp. fish sauce

3-1/2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

Garnish: Chopped cilantro leaves

For the stock: Peel the shell and head off the shrimp, keep the tails on. Save the shells and heads. Devein the shrimp and set aside. In a large saucepan, bring 3 cups of water to a boil. Add the shrimp heads and shells. Boil until water changes to a slightly orange color. For extra taste, press the heads with a spatula. Simmer until the stock has reduced to 2-1/2 cups. Remove the shrimp heads and shells; discard. Turn the shrimp stock heat to high and add the lemongrass, lime leaves, chilies, mushrooms, nam prik pao. Bring back to a boil. Add in the shrimp and fish sauce. Lastly add the lime juice. Cook until the shrimp is cooked (turns pink). Serve immediately in warmed bowls and garnish.

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Charter Yacht Consultant, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com [email protected]