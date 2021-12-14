Superyachts with Guests Welcome to Operate in the Dominican Republic

Chartering for foreign-flagged yachts is legal and permitted in the Dominican Republic (DR) and there is no VAT fee involved. There are only the regular clearance fees to pay at the ports of entry to local authorities, according to Wendy Morales, who with her husband Miguel, supports yachts professionally with their business, Dominican Republic Yacht Service, located in La Romana.

“This beautiful historic island is synonymous with exclusivity, luxury, and privacy. The selling points of the Dominican Republic for operating a charter yacht include a network of modern marinas, nine international airports, bespoke ‘jet to yacht’ solutions, world-class resorts, and many choices for crew get-aways,” says Morales.

To set up a yacht charter business in the Dominican Republic, an operator needs to hire a legal firm to create a Dominican company and obtain an RNC or tax ID as a Nautical Commercial Tour operator. Then, request a Nautical Commercial Tour operator license from the Ministry of Tourism.

“Our company has been in operation here in the Dominican Republic for 10 years, and as such, we have the ability and knowledge to create a solid base of operations here for any foreign charter company,” says Morales. www.dominicanrepublicyachtservices.com