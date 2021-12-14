Quantum Named the Official Sailmaker of the Salty Dawg Sailing Association

Quantum Sails, headquartered in Annapolis, MD, with globally based lofts including four in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, has been selected as the official sailmaker of the Salty Dawg Sailing Association (SDSA).

“Quantum is very well known for our success on the racecourse, but we’re equally proud of our work with the cruising community. The reality is, we’re committed to helping all sailors achieve their goals and have a wealth of expertise inside our team that we love sharing with other cruisers. SDSA shares our similar beliefs in supporting sailors on the water. There is no wrong way to enjoy sailing and this partnership was a natural extension of our continued support of this segment of yachting. We’re proud to have been involved with this organization for over a decade,” says Charles Saville, global director of client care for Quantum Sales Atlantic, in Annapolis, MD.

SDSA member benefits include free sail inspections, advice on a set of sails for offshore sailing, discounts on repairs and new sails, and access to recorded Quantum and other webinars from the Salty Dawg Library. The SDSA is a volunteer nonprofit educational and charitable organization that conducts seminars, rallies and rendezvous to help sailors realize their long-distance cruising dreams. www.saltydawgsailing.org

On a separate but related note, Quantum Sails is proud to announce that Sofia Holloway, owner and operator of Kraken Sails in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, has joined Quantum.

“Sofia brings another layer of support to our extensive network of representatives in the Caribbean – including lofts in BVI, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas. Our teams are seasoned veterans with decades of experience and always excited to help sailors,” says Saville. www.quantumsails.com