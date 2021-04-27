Simple (and beautiful) Recipes For Spring

Less time in the galley and more time on deck! Meals should be easy to prepare and look great. First you eat with our eyes, your nose and then your mouth; enjoy!

BASIL, MOZZARELLA, AND ZUCCHINI FRITTATA

Prep time: 20 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4 – 6

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1-1/2 cups thinly sliced red onion

1-1/2 cups chopped zucchini

7 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ tsp. sea salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2/3 cup pearl-size or baby fresh mozzarella balls (about 4 ounces)

3 Tbsp, chipped soft sun-dried tomatoes

¼ cup thinly sliced fresh basil

Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler. Meantime, heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet (or broiler-safe skillet) over medium heat. Add onion and zucchini and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, about 3 minutes.

Whisk eggs, salt and pepper in a bowl. Pour eggs over vegetables in the pan, Cook, lifting the edges to allow uncooked egg from the middle to flow underneath. Until nearly set, about 2 minutes. Arrange mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes on top and place the skillet under the broiler until the eggs are lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Let stand for a few minutes and top with basil.

To serve: Cut into slices and serve onto warm serving plates.

Note: This frittata can be made for breakfast or serve with a salad of your choice for lunch or dinner.

ROSEMARY LAMB AND MUSHROOM SAUTE

Prep time: 20 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4 – 6

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

½ lb. all-natural ground lamb

8 oz. cremini mushrooms, quartered

1 Tbsp. minced fresh garlic

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 Tbsp. zested lemon

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

½ cup red wine

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high. Add lamb and cook for several minutes, breaking meat apart and stirring occasionally, until well browned. Add garlic and cook a couple of minutes more. Remove lamb mixture from pan and set aside in warm dish. Add mushrooms. Cook until browned and juices are released. Add lamb mixture back in, along with rosemary, lemon zest and juice. Mix well together. Stir in red wine, bring to a simmer then reduce.

Serve: in pita pockets or over quinoa or rice

ROASTED CARROTS WITH MAPLE AND CUMIN

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes. Serves: 4 – 6

¾ tsp. cumin seeds

¾ tsp. coriander seeds

2 Tbsp. unsalted (Kerrygold) butter or other

2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup real maple syrup

1 lb. carrots, sliced ½ thick or baby carrots (sliced lengthwise if necessary)

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Gently crack open the cumin and coriander seeds with a mortar and pestle or flat side of a knife. They should still look like seeds; not ground.

Heat a heavy bottomed skillet over medium-high heat. Toss in seeds and let them cook for about 10 seconds, keep the pan moving. Lower heat to medium. Add butter and oil. Swirl to melt and coat the spices. Add carrots. Keep pan moving; sauté carrots for about 3 minutes. Reduce heat; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add maple syrup; cooking carrots another 5 minutes, until they begin to caramelize and just shy of fork-tender and maple syrup reduced a little. Place carrots on warm serving dishes; pour maple glaze over. Serve hot.