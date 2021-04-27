World-Class ReDesign for Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina in Bahamas

It was once called Hog Island, but even before it was renamed Paradise Island, this Bahamas outpost has attracted the rich and famous. J.P. Morgan, Vincent Astor and Howard Hughes were members of the ‘Porcupine Club’ here in the early 1900s. Later, Donald Trump, Merv Griffin and other celebrity businessmen flocked here to develop a palatial playground for the rich and famous. Now, a spectacular expansion and reconstruction of the half-century-plus famous Hurricane Hole Marina into the Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing will make this one of the most exclusive places to berth in the Caribbean when it reopens at the end of 2021.

“This will be a new dimension in yachting in the Bahamas and luxury living on Paradise Island,” said David Kosoy, Executive Chairman & Founder of Sterling Global Financial, the project’s developer, manager, and owner. “With great respect for Hurricane Hole’s place in the rich history of Paradise Island and The Bahamas, we are committed to redeveloping this famous marina into a premier yachting destination and a place for the community to enjoy.”

The rebuilt Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing will feature docks up to 420 feet and 6,100 linear feet of deep-water floating and fixed concrete docks. The marina sea walls are designed to reduce wake and wave action in all conditions. The five-star marina will provide 24-hour security, on-site Customs & Immigration services, 400-amp, 480-volt power, fuel and pump-out service, laundry, shower, and dressing room facilities. There’s also a master-planned yachting village that will include luxury dockside residences, world-class retail, fine dining and extensive amenities designed for owners, guests and yacht crew. Finally, at just 120 steps from the world-renowned Atlantis Resort, owners at Hurricane Hole have immediate access to the resort’s 40 restaurants and bars, luxury shopping, waterpark, and casino. paradiselanding.com