Sailing with Charlie: Play With Yourself

If there’s one thing that the recent plague has taught us is that we all have to learn to entertain ourselves. Close contact with others could be fatal. Months of lockdown have proved to be inspiring for some. There are those who have learned a musical instrument; others have attempted a new language and yet others have enjoyed a new game or indoor sport. Budding artists are everywhere – painters, jewelry makers, drawers, etchers, sculptors… the list goes on.

Charlie, with his warped sense of humor, decided to further his knowledge of limericks when a friend related the one about a mole: Stand aside Shakespeare…

A young lady arrived from Colehill

She sat down on top a mole hill

The mole pokes his nose

Up, as far as it goes

Now the lady’s quite well but the mole’s ill

Limericks. What fun! They can be clever, naughty or topical and should give the listener or reader a smile or even a good belly laugh.

A limerick is a five – line poem that follows a definite pattern. The first, second and fifth lines must rhyme and the third and fourth lines must rhyme. Simply put it will read like this AABBA. Then there are the stressed syllables- three in each of the first two lines as well as the last line and two stressed syllables in each of the third and fourth. Phew! that’s all the technical stuff.

OK, here’s an example:

Belafonte sang a song, ‘Yellow Bird’

A ditty that has to be heard

A bananakeet

That was ever so sweet

Was the star of the song, how absurd!

It was Edward Lear who made limericks famous in his Book of Nonsense published in 1846.

Charlie has written three books of limericks and there are some golden rules. Limericks must be fun. They can be naughty, even risque but vulgar only in the pub or the fo’c’s’le, A good limerick will also tell a story.

While the word “limerick” refers to the city or county of Limerick, Ireland, historians believe limerick poems originated in England in the early eighteenth century. The rhyme and rhythm structure of limericks are thought to have originated from a parlor game that always included the refrain, “Won’t you come to Limerick?” By the way, if you read the first line of a limerick that ends in Nantucket or even bucket, take a deep breath and hide it from Mum – it will be rude.

Here’s a limerick that is borderline but is accepted because of its clever use of nearly rhyming words:

There was a young lady from Bude

Who came down the stairs in the nude

Her father said what- umm

A bloody great bottom

And smacked it as hard as he cude

There are tricks to creating a good limerick. Don’t fall into the trap of writing the lines before you have the rhyming words in your mind. There are rhyming word dictionaries available but I have never used one. My trick is to go through the alphabet starting from ‘a’ and listing all the rhyming words. There are also words with two sister consonants so if you are looking for a rhyming word for ash then you will arrive at cash but also crash will work too.

So here we are at the end of troubled times, quarantines and lockdowns and – with a few original limericks.

A lady arrived from Toulouse

She would lie on the sand for a snooze

The pandemic said ‘no’

To your house you must go

Now she’s home and back on the booze

The islands are known for their beaches

Sailing! Beating, running and reaches

Playing out in the sun

Could there be more fun?

Yeah, diving with undersea creatures

Today he felt like a fool

Left his mask out there by the pool

He was taken to task

For forgetting his mask

Now he knows that it just wasn’t cool

Sometimes, in order to tell a complete story, more than one verse is necessary:

At last, it’s time for a jab

It’s a worry with the news from the lab

Should I vaccinate or

Procrastinate

That Boris and his gift of the gab

Now I’ve just had my first injection

There are signs of possible rejection

The doubt still lingers

Cos I’ve grown six fingers

Not counting a raging infection

The new normal is still evolving. It’ll take a bit of resolving…