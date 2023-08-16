Quick and Easy Light Summer Meals

- Advertisement -

Here are a few recipes that are not only quick and easy, but nutritious and perfect for lunch or dinner.

AHI TUNA POKE BOWL

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes. Serves: 4

1 lb. *Ahi Tuna or yellowfin, cut in 1/2-inch cubes

1 tsp. fresh grated ginger

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

¼ cup soy sauce, low sodium or Tamari

1 tsp. rice vinegar

¾ tsp. red pepper flakes, crushed

1-1/2 tsp. Sesame oil

½ cup green onions, thinly sliced

½ tsp. sesame seeds

Jalapeno pepper sliced

2 cups brown rice or white rice, cooked

2 cups salad greens or Asian slaw

Garnish: Crispy wontons

In a medium size bowl combine ahi tuna, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame, oil red pepper flakes, green onions, jalapeno, and sesame seeds. Place cooked rice, salad, tuna, and desired toppings decoratively in each bowl. Serve immediately or refrigerate covered for up to 2 hours. Note: * check that the tuna is sushi-grade and safe to eat raw.

Hint: There are numerous ways to customize the poke bowl ingredients. Just be creative and add anything fresh – salad greens, avocado, grated carrots, edamame beans, cubed cucumbers, etc.

SEARED SNAPPER WITH SNOW PEA SALAD

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes. Serves: 4

Snow Pea Salad:

1 lemon rind, finely grated, and juiced

2 Tbsp. finely chopped shallots

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

6 oz snow peas, thinly sliced lengthwise

2 oz of arugula

5 radishes, thinly sliced

1 cup fresh basil leaves, sliced

1 cup fresh mint leaves, sliced

1 cup walnuts, chopped

Lemon wedges

Garnish: 1 oz. piece parmesan cheese, finely grated

2 (12 oz) filets of Snapper, halved with skin-on

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

In a large bowl whisk lemon rind, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice shallots and 3 Tbsp. oil Season with salt and pepper. Toss with snow peas, arugula, radishes, basil, mint and walnuts.

Heat a large heavy-based pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to pan. With a cloth, pat snapper filets completely dry and season all over with salt. Place skin-side down in pan. Cook, pressing down on filets for the first couple of minutes. Cook a couple more minutes or until skin is crisp and golden brown. Turn snapper filets over and cook for about 2 minutes more. Divide among serving plates, skin side up. Place snow pea salad alongside snapper. Sprinkle with cheese and serve with lemon wedges.

ONE PAN ROASTED SHRIMP AND ASPARAGUS

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes. Serves: 4

2 bunches asparagus, woody ends removed

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided

2 oz. finely grated parmesan

20 large shrimp, peeled, leaving tails intact

4 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 tsp. smoked paprika

¼ tsp. dried red chili flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley

Garnish: Lemon wedges

Preheat oven to 450ºF. On a flat baking tray, toss asparagus with 1 Tbsp. oil. Arrange in one even row over half the tray. Sprinkle most of the parmesan evenly over asparagus. Pat shrimp dry with a paper towel. In a medium size bowl, toss shrimp with garlic, paprika, chili flakes, and 2 Tbsp. oil, salt, and pepper. Spread the shrimp evenly over the other side of baking tray. Roast for 10 minutes or until shrimp have cooked (turned pink) and asparagus is tender. Sprinkle shrimp with chopped parsley and sprinkle asparagus with remaining cheese. Serve with lemon wedges.

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Charter Yacht Consultant, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com CaptJan2@gmail.com