Nomada at Sea: Luxury Catamaran Charters in the British Virgin Islands

Move over Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines, luxury hotel groups are launching their own mega liners. These include the Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, and Orient Express. However, the California USA-headquartered Nomada Hotel Group, with three land-based properties, has decided to do something a little different. Its luxury Nomada at Sea, a 62’ Lagoon catamaran, is now available for one-week crewed charters around the British Virgin Islands. The vessel is outfitted for luxury.

The five en suite guest cabins feature queen beds fitted with Matouk linens, Waterworks bathroom fixtures, La Maison Pierre Frey upholstery, and a collection of shampoo, conditioner, and lotions in custom Black Tea & Mandarin scene by FableRune. Outside flourishes include a flydeck Bimini that’s custom-made with double canvas and integrated lighting and a custom stern platform with a shower. There’s a full fleet of water toys too including Seabobs, SUPs, and an underwater Go-Pro Camera. Meals are made by a certified Superyacht Culinary Chef. Weekly rates start at $53,000 for 10 guests. www.nomadaatsea.com