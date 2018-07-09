Home » Fish » Offshore Fishing » New Stabilizer Technology & Installation Know-How Makes for Smooth Sports Fishing 

West meets east when it comes to top-of-the-line stabilizers and their installation. Earlier this year, owner/captain Scott Nichols desired the latest smooth riding technology on his 85-foot, Sea Force-built sports fishing yacht, which he purchased without stabilizers. Thus, the Rumbera was fit with 9.5 square foot fins, each with dual cylinder actuators. New DSP5000 digital stabilizers, built by Woodinville, Washington-based WESMAR (Western Marine Electronics Co.), control the neutrally buoyant fin set. Ramsay Marine Mechanical Services, headquartered in Riviera Beach, Florida, did the installation.

Ramsay Marine has sent 10 employees including myself to the WESMAR training and are very familiar with the company’s systems,” says Racquel Edema, operations manager. “We also have full mobile capabilities which allow us to work outside of our shop and neighboring boat yards. Many contractors sub out a lot of the work. We don’t. This gives us full control over the services being performed to ensure we meet our customers deadlines and exceed their expectations.” www.wesmar.com, www.ramsaymarine.com

