-->
Friday, August 4, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeFishOffshore FishingTop-Ranked Lioness Sportfishing Charters: A St. Croix Gem in USA Today's Top...
Offshore Fishing

Top-Ranked Lioness Sportfishing Charters: A St. Croix Gem in USA Today’s Top 10 Fishing Charters!

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
0
Captain Ryan Higby with a client on his Lioness Charters
Captain Ryan Higby with a client on his Lioness Charters
- Advertisement -

He’s the son of a sailor, but St. Croix’s Ryan Higby’s ability to bend a rod has earned him recognition. Specifically, Higby, born and raised on the U.S. Virgin’s ‘Big Island’, and his Lioness Sportfishing charters ranked #3 on USA Today’s Top 10 Fishing Charters in the U.S. Lioness is the only charter operation outside of the continental U.S. to be included on this list.

“Unbeknown to me, we had one of their editors out on charter and hooked him or her up with some great fishing,” says Higby, whose resume includes commercial fishing in Alaska. “I can’t say that I do anything special. But, over the years, I learned from the best from some of the old timers here on St. Croix like Bobby McKay and Mike Fuller. I just soaked up all they taught me and dialed in my own operation.”

- Advertisement -

Lioness, a 42-foot Viking, offers 4-, 6- and 8-hour deep sea fishing charters, and is based on the Christiansted Boardwalk. 

www.fishinginstcroix.com 

New Technology for Today’s Outboard Boat Motor

- Advertisement -

Post Views: 57
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Introducing the Gunboat 72: Performance, Luxury, and Innovation Combined
Next article
Choosing the Right Dinghy for Your Cruiser Lifestyle: A Comprehensive Guide
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Derek Mitchell on Chainplate Materials: The Quest for Reliability and Safety in Sailboats
Brian Sweeney on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Leigh on Whitewater Boats
Frenchie on To Buy a Boat
Toño Toki on What Swimsuit to Wear on Vacation in the Caribbean?
Bob on How Toilet Seat Cut in Islamorada Came to Be
Joey key on Program for Financing Older Boats – Tips and Suggestions
LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear
Cloroxbottle on What are the Benefits of a Steel Boat? Why buy?
Keith Vidal on The Truth About Freelance Writing: Why It’s a Fantastic Lifestyle But an Awful Profession.
Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved