Top-Ranked Lioness Sportfishing Charters: A St. Croix Gem in USA Today’s Top 10 Fishing Charters!

He’s the son of a sailor, but St. Croix’s Ryan Higby’s ability to bend a rod has earned him recognition. Specifically, Higby, born and raised on the U.S. Virgin’s ‘Big Island’, and his Lioness Sportfishing charters ranked #3 on USA Today’s Top 10 Fishing Charters in the U.S. Lioness is the only charter operation outside of the continental U.S. to be included on this list.

“Unbeknown to me, we had one of their editors out on charter and hooked him or her up with some great fishing,” says Higby, whose resume includes commercial fishing in Alaska. “I can’t say that I do anything special. But, over the years, I learned from the best from some of the old timers here on St. Croix like Bobby McKay and Mike Fuller. I just soaked up all they taught me and dialed in my own operation.”

Lioness, a 42-foot Viking, offers 4-, 6- and 8-hour deep sea fishing charters, and is based on the Christiansted Boardwalk.

www.fishinginstcroix.com

