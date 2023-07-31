Introducing the Gunboat 72: Performance, Luxury, and Innovation Combined

We are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated Gunboat 72 will be making its grand appearance at the prestigious 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, where sailing enthusiasts and luxury yacht aficionados will have the chance to witness this exceptional catamaran in all its glory.

Unveiling the First Gunboat with a Flybridge

The Gunboat 72 sets a new standard for sailing enthusiasts who crave both exhilarating performance and a luxurious cruising experience. This cutting-edge design features a remarkable flybridge helm station, a testament to the continuous advancement in build technology and engineering. Sail handling is made effortless with push-button controls and autopilot support at the bridgedeck level, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable sailing journey.

A Spacious Interior for Ultimate Comfort

Catering to the desires of the owner’s cruising lifestyle, the Gunboat 72 offers a spacious and opulent interior. The design and engineering collaboration between Gunboat, VPLP Design, Christophe Chedal Anglay, Patrick le Quément, and Isabelle Racoupeau-Ramirez bring forth an extraordinary shared experience. Drawing inspiration from the successful Gunboat 68 series and the camaraderie of family cruising adventures, the Gunboat 72 is a harmonious blend of performance and luxury.

Precision Engineering and Masterful Balance

The expertise of VPLP Design and Gunboat’s commitment to impeccable build quality converge in the Gunboat 72. Precise engineering ensures the perfect weight and balance, enabling unmatched performance, speed, and exceptional sea-keeping capabilities. The result is a vessel that glides gracefully through the waters, offering an unparalleled sailing experience.

Cruise in style and comfort with the exquisite interior of the Gunboat 72 catamaran, offering a perfect blend of luxury and functionality.

A Luxe Interior with an Artful Touch

The Gunboat 72’s interior exudes elegance and sophistication, with meticulous attention to detail. The collaboration with Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design has yielded a refreshing and inviting ambiance, featuring dynamic and bright elements complemented by plush furniture. The interior strikes the perfect balance between sporty and luxurious, exuding a sense of lightness that complements the sailing journey.

Tailored Layouts for Ultimate Freedom

The Gunboat 72 interior offers a range of layouts designed to cater to individual owners’ preferences and lifestyles. Onboard Gunboat 72.01 Wonderful, discover the VIP cabin, three guest cabins, and separate crew quarters, ensuring privacy and comfort for all on board.

Discover the Gunboat 72 at Cannes Yachting Festival

Mark your calendars for September 12-17, 2023, and don’t miss the opportunity to experience the revolutionary Gunboat 72 firsthand at Cannes Yachting Festival. If owning a Gunboat is your dream, schedule an appointment with the Gunboat team to explore this extraordinary sailing marvel up close.

Embrace the future of sailing with the Gunboat 72 – a masterpiece of performance, luxury, and innovation that redefines the sailing experience. Let the adventure begin!