Southwest Florida Yachts’ Adds to its Power Charter Fleet

There’s a new yacht on the dock at Southwest Florida Yachts. The Cape Coral, Florida-based company has added the Mainship 40 Trawler, ‘Salty Peanut’ to its power charter fleet. dock. The single-engine vessel boasts a queen-berth cabin and a second cabin with twin berths, well-equipped equipped galley with BBQ grill on the fly bridge, entertainment center, complete instrumentation and outboard-outfitted dinghy.

The highlights of cruising the barrier islands of Sanibel, Captiva, Cayo Costa, Gasparilla are many and they appeal to every member of the family,” says Barb Hansen, who with husband Vic manages the North Fort Myers-based charter and yacht school company. “You might have dolphins dancing in your wake as you take a leisurely cruise through Pine Island Sound, enjoy a “cheeseburger in Paradise” at the quaint island bar and restaurant on Cabbage Key, or watch the sun set against pink cotton candy clouds over Cayo Costa State Park

Weekly charter rates for ‘Salty Peanut’ are $3,602 during the summer and $4,499 in the winter. www.swfyachts.com

