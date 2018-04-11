Keep It Clean! Seaweed Wrap Recipes

Share

Our food supply has changed dramatically over the last few years. Many of us now know the benefits of ‘Eating Clean’, having more energy and staying well!

To get ‘clean’ it is important to read labels. Be aware that many food companies are giving unwanted chemicals, normal sounding names. My guide – more than three ingredients I cannot pronounce, I don’t buy. I try eat it nothing white (well, except for cauliflower). You do not have to give up meat completely just crowd it out with lots of good vegetables.

I’m working on a new ‘healthy’ cookbook: the Ship to Shore Charter Yacht Collection. My friend Judy Peacock contributed the Easy Seaweed Wrap recipe below. Should you or any chef you know be interested in contributing to the book then I would love to hear from you. Please Email: [email protected]

EASY SEAWEED WRAPS

Prep time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4

8 Nori seaweed sheets (shiny side face down when filling)

Small bowl warm water (to dampen edges of seaweed sheet so they stick and seal easily)

FILLING:

Rice wine vinegar

1-2 tbsp peanut or cashew butter

1 small carrot grated

2 mushrooms, finely chopped

Several leaves of spinach

1 green onion, chopped

1 small beet grated

1-2 tbsp cheese

Place seaweed sheet on sushi roller and sprinkle it with Rice Wine vinegar. Spread the peanut butter at the bottom edge. Add the vegetables in layers. Add the feta cheese Roll tightly. Cut in half. Dip in sauce, eat and enjoy.

DIPPING SAUCE:

1-2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp rice wine vinegar

Dash of sesame oil

Note: You can add any vegetables you like – alfalfa sprouts, chopped cilantro, thinly sliced cucumber, radish, avocado, etc.

Tip: Moisten the edge of the Nori sheet when you finish rolling it up to help seal the roll and make it much easier for cutting in half. Nori has a shiny side and a rough side. Place the shiny side face down on your sushi board and rough side facing up. This way it seals better.Wraps are best eaten immediately.

SIMPLE BAKED SALMON

Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 10 – 15 minutes. Serves: 4

4 Salmon fillets

Fresh lemon juice

Olive oil

Minced garlic

Freshly ground salt and pepper

Garnish: Chopped parsley or dill

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Place salmon fillets, in a greased baking dish, with skin side down. Pour over fresh lemon juice, olive oil, minced garlic, salt and pepper. Bake 10 – 15 minutes. Garnish with the parsley or dill.

CAULIFLOWER RICE

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes. Serves: 4

1 large cauliflower, cut into large chunks

2 tbsp extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Pulverize cauliflower in food processor and pulse until broken down into rice-size pieces. Bake on a greased cookie tray for about 15 minutes. Or … Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat; add cauliflower ‘rice’, salt, and pepper. Cover skillet and cook until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove lid and fluff ‘rice’ with a fork.

HOMEMADE FUDGE

Prep time: 10 minutes. Chilling time: about 1 hour. Serving: one piece per person

2 tbsp liquid coconut oil

2 tbsp coconut palm sugar

2 tbsp Cocoa powder

1 tbsp whole milk

Pinch of salt

In a medium size bowl, stir together all the ingredients, except the milk. Slowly add the cold milk and stir well. Pour into a custard cup line with plastic wrap. Put into the refrigerator for 1 hour or until fudge hardens

