Hello Spring!

Share

tweet





In February I started a 100 mile walk from Greenville South Carolina to Charlotte in North Carolina to raise money for and in support of ‘Warrior Momz’ Kay Ledson. Kay is walking across America to raise awareness for Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI) and the need for Below Injury Activity Based Therapy.

One of Kay’s friends on the walk Laurie Kennedy helped me create the recipe below. This recipe can be used two ways – one as a stew or as a main dish.

SEAFOOD STEW WITH CHICKPEAS AND SPINACH

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 25 minutes. Serves: 4

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

5 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 (15.5 oz) can chick peas

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp crushed red pepper (or to taste)

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 cup white wine

1 (26.46 oz boxed) Pomi brand tomatoes or canned

2 cups water

1 jar roasted peppers, chopped

Large package Spinach

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1lb white fish, chopped in ¾ inch pieces

In a large saucepan, heat oil and sauté onions and garlic, until soft, but not browned. Add chick peas; sprinkle with paprika, crushed pepper and cook for a few minutes. Add white wine, tomatoes, water, and roasted peppers. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

In a separate frying pan, heat oil and sauté spinach with a little garlic. Set aside. Heat a little more olive oil and in a hot pan sauté the fish.

To serve immediately, assemble as in picture one, place spinach on plate along with sautéed fish and spoon vegetable mixture over. To serve later, add fish and spinach to vegetable mixture, keep warm and serve in a soup bowl (picture two).

THE BEST SNACKS are ones that taste great, are good for you, fill you up and are easy to make. Below are some suggestions:

BAKED ROSEMARY BEET CHIPS WITH CURRIED YOGURT

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 25 minutes. Serves: 4

4 *large beets, peeled

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt to taste

Freshly cracked black pepper

Rosemary sprigs

Curried Yogurt:

1/3 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1/3 tsp curry powder, or to taste

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Using a mandoline slicer, thinly slice beets to about 1/16in. In a large bowl toss beets slices with oil, salt and pepper, to coat evenly. On prepared baking sheets, arrange as many slices as will fit in a single layer, without crowding. Add a few Rosemary sprigs and bake until crisp, 25-30 minutes. Rotate pans halfway through baking. Remove from oven and place on paper towels to cool and remove any excess oil. Repeat, using a cool prepared baking sheet, until all sliced beets are baked. Toss chips with salt and pepper and serve with Curried Yogurt.

Mix together the yogurt and curry powder. Serve with beet chips! Hint: *Use large beets as the raw slices will shrink considerably when baked.

DARK CHOCOLATE NUT CLUSTERS

Quick easy delicious dessert, that is also healthy!

Prep time: 10 minutes. Chilling time: 30 minutes. Serves: Many, maybe

1 -1/4 cups melted dark chocolate (70 or 80% cocoa)

1-1/2 cups whole almonds or unsalted roasted nuts

Prepare a baking sheet or flat dish lined with wax paper. Mix together dark chocolate and either almonds or unsalted roasted nuts. In heaped teaspoons drop onto wax paper and refrigerate until set.

For more information about the walk, visit: www.quadfoundation.org and FB page Warrior Momz Walk.

Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT

Like this: Like Loading...