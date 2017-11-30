Farm to Table or Freezer to Table!

Share

Freshly picked fruits and vegetables are exposed to a lot of light and different temperatures during their journey from farm to table via the grocery store and they lose some of their nutrition.

Produce purchased at your local Farmer’s Market has less of a journey. For maximum goodness, food purchased should be eaten as soon as possible after purchase.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are picked at their peak and frozen immediately, so they are often more nutritious than fresh produce. Also they can save you time and money, less waste.

SUCCOTASH

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes. Serves: 4 – 6

4 tbsp vegetable oil

½ onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 12oz pkg frozen edamame (green soybeans) thawed

2 zucchinis, chopped

2 squash, chopped

12 plum tomatoes, sliced in half and sprinkled with sea salt

4 ears fresh corn kernels, cut from the cob or frozen and thawed

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish: Basil leaves and dill

Heat oil in a large skillet (I like to use cast iron) add onions and sauté for a minute Add red peppers and edamames. Then add zucchinis and squash. Cook a little more, add butter, corn and tomatoes. Season with freshly ground pepper and sea salt. For the last few minutes, lay some basil leaves and dill on top.

Tip: Can be used as a starter, a side dish and I sometimes use it as a main dish and place it over rice or quinoa.

SHALLOT QUINOA

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4-6

Mirpoix:

1 clove of garlic, peeled and sliced

2 green onions, chop and separate white and green

1/2 shallot, peeled and thinly sliced

Salt and pepper

1-1/2 tsp red wine vinegar

Red pepper flakes (to taste)

Pink Himalayan salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 cup of quinoa, (mixed colors) rinsed

2 cups of vegetable broth

1 tbsp olive oil

Heat the olive oil in a small heavy-bottomed pot on medium heat. Add the ‘Mirpoix’ (garlic, white bottoms of green onion and shallot), and sprinkle with bit of salt and pepper. Cook until the onions are soft. Add vinegar and stir and let reduce for about a minute.

Add the quinoa. Stir to toast. Add broth, increase heat to high. Stir, bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes, or until tender. Remove from heat and let sit 5 minutes. Remove lid, stir in green onion tops. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

PROTEIN PACKED DARK CHOCOLATE DELIGHT

Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 5 minutes. Chilling time: 15 minutes. Serves: 4

7oz good quality dark chocolate (like Green + black’s 70% bars), roughly chopped

2 tbsp sliced almonds

2 tbsp unsweetened coconut flakes

1 tsp Maldon sea salt

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper, set aside. Bring small pot of water to a boil, lower the heat to a simmer. Put the chocolate in a glass bowl and set over water. Stir chocolate until completed melted. Immediately pour it onto the prepared pan. Evenly sprinkle the almonds, coconut, and salt over the chocolate. Put pan in freezer until chocolate sets, about 15 minutes. Break chocolate into pieces and eat immediately. If any left over, store in an airtight container in refrigerator.

