Cooking with Nutrient-Dense Foods: Delicious Recipes for a Healthy Lifestyle

Nutrient-dense foods are the opposite of energy-dense (the latter often called “empty calories) Nutrient-dense foods are rich in nutrients relative to their calorie content. These include a variety of healthy foods such as salmon, seaweed, kale, garlic, shellfish, blueberries, eggs, dark chocolate, hearts, liver, and sardines; to name a few. The latter three are at the top of my list; they are all high in protein and all the B vitamins, along with vitamin A, copper, iron, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium. It is important that the meats you eat are purchased from a local farmer, to get the best high quality.

CHICKEN HEARTS WITH MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, & PEAS

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 25 minutes. Serves: 4

1 cup frozen baby peas, thawed and cooked, set aside

2 Tbsp. ghee (or butter, or vegetable oil)

2 medium sized onions, sliced thinly

1-1/2 lbs. chicken hearts, cleaned and sliced in half, vertically

½ cup olive oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

¾ lb. cremini (baby bella) mushrooms, cleaned and sliced

½ tsp. sea salt, to taste

1/2 tsp black pepper

½ tsp. dried oregano

Preheat large heavy bottom skillet and melt the ghee. Add the onions, sprinkle with salt, pepper, and thyme. Sauté about 15 minutes over low heat, allowing the onions to caramelize a little. Remove onions to a warmed plate. Add the hearts and mushrooms, in a single layer if possible. Turn heat up to medium-high and allow the chicken hearts and mushrooms to cook undisturbed for a couple of minutes to let them brown a little. Flip over and let them cook another couple of minutes. Add the onions back into the skillet. Stir everything together and allow to cook about 5 more minutes until hearts fully cooked; stir frequently. Add peas, stir again. Serve hot over sauteed spinach or your favorite side dish!

SAUTEED LEMON-GARLIC CHICKEN LIVER AND ONIONS

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4

2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 medium sized yellow onion, chopped small

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. chicken livers, de-veined, rinsed, and patted dry

Sea Salt, to taste

½ tsp. oregano

White wine or bone broth for de-glazing

2 lemons, juice, plus one for garnish (cut in wedges)

Fresh parsley, chopped

Preheat large heavy skillet over medium heat. Heat oil, then add onions and garlic. Sauté for 2-3 minutes to soften. Add liver, salt, oregano; cook until golden on all sides, about 5 minutes. Lower heat and add ½ wine (or broth) and lemon juice and let it simmer. Loosely cover the skillet and with a wooden spoon stir every few minutes until onions and garlic are caramelized and most of the liquid is absorbed, about 6 or 7 minutes. When all the garlic and onions are mixed in and the liver is cooked, this delicious dish is ready to serve. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve immediately with the lemon wedges to squeeze over the dish. Note: You will probably become a beLIVER. Hint: Serve as an appetizer or main dish (with your favorite green side dish.

MARINATED FRESH SARDINES

Prep time: 5 minutes. Marinating time: 30 minutes. Serves: 2 – 4

1 lb. fresh sardines, cleaned and butterflied

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 3 lemons

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

2 Tbsp. baby capers, drained and rinsed

Pinch of salt

Garnish: 1 lemon, cut in wedges.

Combine sardines, oil, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, capers and a pinch of salt in a glass bowl. Cover and chill for 30 minutes or until fish is opaque. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and extra parsley.

Jan Robinson, Yacht Captain, Health Coach, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com. [email protected]