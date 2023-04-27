New Rules for Pleasure Craft Entering the Turks & Caicos

- Advertisement -

Submitting information to SailClear (www.sailclear.com), an online yachting clearance system designed to facilitate Customs and Immigration (CI) requirements, is now a ‘must’ for entering and leaving the Turks & Caicos Islands (TCI). The TCI government announced that as of February 1, 2023, owners or masters of pleasure or recreational craft must use this system to upload info at least 24 hours before arrival or departure.

Registering for a SailClear user account is simple. Once an account has been activated, a user can enter voyage details and other data related to crew, passengers, weapons, and stores. This submitted information is immediately available to CI and other authorities. SailClear allows the user to edit the information if travel plans change. Failure to submit an advance notice for arrival or departure comes with hefty penalties.

Vessels carrying any goods for industrial or commercial purposes are considered ‘commercial’ rather than pleasure or recreational and different Customs rules apply.

SailClear is currently available in TCI, as well as Anguilla, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines. customs.gov.tc, www.sailclear.com

