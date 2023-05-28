-->
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeEatRUMBacardi Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish: A Rum with Sherry Influence
RUM

Bacardi Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish: A Rum with Sherry Influence

Terry Boram
By Terry Boram
0
3
- Advertisement -

We knew Bacardi launched the Bacardi Reserva Cask Finish Series in August 2021 but had yet to see one on the shelves of our local stores. Looking for a smoother rum this month, we were surprised to see Bacardi Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish, the first in the series. Terry enjoys a fine sherry now and then, so she couldn’t wait to taste this rum.

Bacardi Limited is one of the world’s largest privately held, family-owned spirits companies. With the recent increase in popularity of sipping rums, Bacardi saw the opportunity to add to its recently created premium portfolio. While cask finish is most common within the whiskey segment, Bacardi believes that this cask series will appeal to both rum and whiskey enthusiasts alike. 

- Advertisement -

The concept for the new cask series is to feature a new cask annually until 2025. Each series will begin with a base of Bacardi Reserva Ocho, a rum inspired by the family recipe from 1862, which is aged for 8-12 years in American oak barrels. Once blended, the rum is finished for several months in the unique casks for that year. Bacardi Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish is finished in Oloroso sherry casks from southern Spain, paying homage to Bacardi’s founder, Facundo Bacardí Massó. 

At Odds with Dos Maderas PX 5+5

- Advertisement -

We have only reviewed one rum in Barcardi’s premium category; Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez. The rum was good; however, we felt it had too much going on to truly enjoy. We were curious how the sherry casks influenced the Bacardi Reserva Ocho.

He Said
It took a long time for this rum to open up. Once it sat for five minutes, the notes began to express themselves. The nose has toasted coconut, vanilla, and some oak tannins, with a deeper background sherry. The front of the palate lacks any flavor, but once the liquid hits the back of the palate, the same notes from the nose carry through, finishing with a kick of spice. I initially thought this spice was ground ginger that Terry uses in baking, but it could also be nutmeg. I find the rum enjoyable but lacks the complexity I typically seek.  

Rum Review: Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva – Ron de Venezuela

She Said
For an eight-year-old, the mahogany color rum hugs the glass nicely with slow, thick lacing. Once it breathes, the initial alcohol burn gives way to nuts, nutmeg, and cooking sherry notes. There is also a harsher spice in the background that I can’t quite identify. The heavy liquid immediately burns my tongue, then gives way to raisins, nuts, and a subtle sherry note. However, the finish gives me a short jab of ginger and nutmeg before dissipating. I have the same experience with each additional sip.

Overall
We have mixed feelings about Bacardi Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish. On the one hand, the rum has some character but is missing the smoothness sherry typically brings to whiskey. We were expecting more for the price point of $35/bottle.

3.5 out of 5

VISAR – Preparation Tips for Hurricane Season

About Clint and Terry: We have sampled many a dram over our 33 years of marriage and quite often we don’t fully agree. Could be the difference is male/female taste buds. Or, somebody is just wrong.

Post Views: 3
- Advertisement -
[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe title_text="Subscribe to ALL AT SEA" description="U28lMjBDYXJpYmJlYW4lMkMlMjB5b3UlMjBjYW4lMjBhbG1vc3QlMjB0YXN0ZSUyMHRoZSUyMHJ1bS4uLg==" input_placeholder="Your email address" btn_text="Subscribe" tds_newsletter2-image="180534" tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color="#c3ecff" tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display="row" tds_newsletter4-image="180535" tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color="#fffbcf" tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color="#f3b700" tds_newsletter4-check_accent="#f3b700" tds_newsletter5-tdicon="tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o" tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color="#000000" tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover="#4db2ec" tds_newsletter5-check_accent="#000000" tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display="row" tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color="#da1414" tds_newsletter6-check_accent="#da1414" tds_newsletter7-image="180536" tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color="#1c69ad" tds_newsletter7-check_accent="#1c69ad" tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size="20" tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height="28px" tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display="row" tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color="#00649e" tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover="#21709e" tds_newsletter8-check_accent="#00649e" embedded_form_code="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"]
Previous article
Pickleball: The Fast-Growing Hybrid Sport Taking the Caribbean by Storm
Terry Boram
Terry Boramhttps://www.allatsea.net/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Frenchie on To Buy a Boat
Toño Toki on What Swimsuit to Wear on Vacation in the Caribbean?
Bob on How Toilet Seat Cut in Islamorada Came to Be
Joey key on Program for Financing Older Boats – Tips and Suggestions
LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear
Cloroxbottle on What are the Benefits of a Steel Boat? Why buy?
Keith Vidal on The Truth About Freelance Writing: Why It’s a Fantastic Lifestyle But an Awful Profession.
Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jeffrey Neuwirth on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved