Monday, July 25, 2022
Antilles Power Marine Center in Puerto del Rey Marina Celebrates First Anniversary

By Carol_Bareuther
Antilles Power Marine Center, Fajardo
Antilles Power Marine Center, Fajardo
It’s Happy Anniversary to Antilles Power Marine Center’s location at the Puerto del Rey Marina. The Fajardo, Puerto Rico-located store celebrated one year in business on March 20. This seaside store offers easy access to engines, parts, products, and services for yachts and boat owners residing on the island, as well as those visiting or passing through the northern Caribbean. Brands represented by the company include Volvo Penta, MTU, Twin Disc, Kohler, Lifeline, Stihl, and others.

What’s New at Puerto Rico’s Puerto del Rey Marina? Lots!

Antilles Power Marine Center, Fajardo
Antilles Power Marine Center, Fajardo

“We thank our customers who have allowed us to provide them with solutions for engines, parts, marine generators, and services, and taking advantage of our Puerto del Rey Marina-based store,” says Jesús Medina, parts and supply chain manager.

Boat owners can easily contact Antilles Power via social media, through the Parts and Service Form on the company’s website, and/or by calling any of the locations to request what they need, and it will be dispatched to the Puerto del Rey Marina store for easy pickup.

The store continues to operate Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., where customers receive the friendly attention of Adalis Ayala, sales and services coordinator.

In February 2022, Antilles Power was recognized as one of the Top 200 Locally Owned Companies, in a supplement published by Caribbean Business. www.antillespower.com/marine/

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
