Seven Seas Cruising Association (SSCA) Hosts Cruising Conference and GAM

Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or hoping to become one, the Seven Seas Cruising Association (SSCA)’s annual Conference & GAM is an excellent place to give and get long-distance cruising tips. The event, set for September 30 to October 2, will take place at Maryland Yacht Club, located in Pasadena, MD. It makes great timing for anyone who is also headed 12 miles south to City Dock, in Annapolis, MD, the site of the U.S. Powerboat Show October 6-9 and the U.S. Sailboat Show, October 13-17.

“The definition of the word ‘gam’ refers to a gathering and exchange of ideas originally by whalers and now by cruisers. This gathering is more than just for seasoned long-distance cruisers. In fact, it serves as a bridge between local sailors who are harboring some aspirations to go beyond the Bay and sailors with vast experiences who have just come back from sailing the Caribbean and beyond. Given the wide range of topics presented by experts in their fields, as well as hands-on demonstrations on relevant topics, and meeting the seasoned cruisers and the first-timers, the Annapolis GAM might give you the push you need to expand your horizons,” invites Cindy Martin, the SSCA member services coordinator.

Speakers and presenters include Pam Wall, a cruising consultant who will talk about ‘Outfitting Your Boat for Blue Water Cruising’; cruiser and marine energy systems consultant, Scott Berg (s/v Chardonnay), who will present ‘New Options for Energy Optimization’, and Ed Tillett, editor-in-chief and general manager of Waterway Guide media, who will tell about ‘Navigating with Technology: Emphasis on the Bahamas.’ www.ssca.org