Gorvett New Regatta Manager for Grenada Sailing Week

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After a successful run, Karen Stiell has handed over the reins of running Grenada Sailing Week (GSW) to Carol Gorvett. Gorvett, who was elected Commodore of the Petite Calivigny Yacht Club (PCYC) last year, is a sailor and experienced project and program manager. Most recently, she expertly managed GSW – the PCYC Edition 2022. It proved a baptism by fire for Gorvett, with a new team combined with the challenge of turning a traditional 6-day event into 3 days, and on Grenada’s sister island of Carriacou. However, all worked out well, with a very successful GSW comeback following a hiatus due to the pandemic.

“I am excited to be Regatta Manager for GSW 2023,” says Gorvett. “The event has a long history of being well run and highly regarded, so I have big shoes to fill. I was the operational manager for the smaller 2022 event, and I’ve been a competitor, so I know what is involved and what sailors look for in a good regatta. Although the next GSW isn’t until January 29-February 3, 2023, the team and I are already working hard to get everything ready. The 2023 event will have the added excitement of being held across two islands, Carriacou and Grenada, and will provide a richer sailing environment with more to explore for the participants. I am confident that the Grenada Sailing Week 2023 is going to be the best start to the Caribbean racing season, and I am very much looking forward to it!” https://grenadasailingweek.com/