-->
Monday, July 25, 2022
HomeCruisePortable, Filterless Desal Unit – Push Button Seawater to Drinking Water
Cruise

Portable, Filterless Desal Unit – Push Button Seawater to Drinking Water

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
2
MIT Portable Desal and Solar Panel. Photo: M Scott Brauer
MIT Portable Desal and Solar Panel. Photo: M Scott Brauer
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

It can’t spin straw into gold, but it can turn seawater into fresh drinking water. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Boston, USA, have developed a portable desalination unit. The suitcase-sized device, which weighs less than 22 pounds, requires less power to operate than a cell phone charger and can also be run by a small, equally portable, solar panel. Unlike other portable desalination units that require water to pass through filters, this device uses electrical power to remove particles from drinking water. Eliminating the need for replacement filters greatly reduces the need for long-term maintenance. Plus, this portable desalination unit is user-friendly with the push of a button. 

Fresh to Seawater Flush with the Touch of a Button

MIT Portable Desal and Solar Panel. Photo: M Scott Brauer
MIT Portable Desal and Solar Panel. Photo: M Scott Brauer

What does that mean for sailors?

“Most of the sailors already have reverse osmosis (RO) portable desalination units,” answers Junghyo Yoon, one of the researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory of Electronics, that created this device. “However, they continue to want lighter, lower-power portable desalination devices, as well as those that are maintenance-free. For example, an unexpected fouling issue requires membrane replacement. It is not a problem if a sailor has these in stock, but if not, then sailors can’t make drinking water.”

How do I get my Kids to Fall in Love with the Sea?

Yoon says he and fellow MIT researchers are planning to scale up the production rate to meet the requirement of large yachts. The current version of the device can produce 7.2L per day. news.mit.edu/2022/portable-desalination-drinking-water-0428

Sailing with Charlie with Jellyfish Stings

Post Views: 2
- Advertisement -
Previous articleGorvett New Regatta Manager for Grenada Sailing Week
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Ann E McHorney on Top Alternatives Destinations to the Virgin Islands
Chrystal Young on Saying “NO!”
OEA on Rum Review: Vizcaya VXOP – Cuban Formula
Arnaldo Rivera on Puerto Rico Marinas Update
Dennis on Weather Forecasting With a Barometer
Andrew Richardson on The History of the Rule of the Road – Sailing Vessel History
Dan Cairns on Julian Putley Pay Tribute to Thomas John Kershaw
Marilee on The Tender Trap
Charles W Consolvo on 7-Day Charter Itinerary: The British Virgin Islands
Mark Israel on A Caribbean Family Legacy in Island Water World
Margaret Vanderwarn on Beautiful Strange Fish Poisonous or Not!
Susan Jones on The Story Behind Chasing the Horizon

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved