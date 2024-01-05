AkzoNobel’s Interlux Launches Innovative Marine Coatings – Pre-Kote Plus & Toplac Plus

- Advertisement -

Introduction to AkzoNobel’s Interlux New Products

AkzoNobel’s Interlux Launches Premium Top-side System. Pre-Kote Plus and Toplac Plus are revolutionary tried and tested topside systems that are easy to apply and result in a long-lasting, high-gloss finish.

Enhanced UV Protection

Along with the easy application, Toplac Plus also has an enhanced UV package to improve the longevity of the coating in all regions, including the Caribbean.

Wide Range of Color Choices

There are currently 19 colors, with an additional five new North American- and Caribbean-only colors of Anthracite Gray, Boston Whaler Blue, Ice Blue, Sea Foam, and Sundown Buff, available in early 2024.

For more information, visit their website: www.interlux.com/en/us/