-->
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeEatWinners Announced – Concours de Chef and Tablescaping Competitions 2023
EatYacht

Winners Announced – Concours de Chef and Tablescaping Competitions 2023

Capt. Jan Robinson
By Capt. Jan Robinson
0
1
Chef Suzanne Trice. Photo by Jan Robinson
Chef Suzanne Trice. Photo by Jan Robinson
- Advertisement -

Winners Announced – Concours de Chef and Tablescaping Competitions
‘A TASTE OF YACHTING’

This year’s show was a chance for the chefs to demonstrate to the discerning charter yacht industry what they offer their guests, while dining aboard, during a yacht charter. The competition also showcased the team work on board to get the chefs spectacular dishes presented on a beautifully laid table. And, the winners are …

- Advertisement -

Yachts 160 ft. +
1st Place: Chef Ryan Squires – M/Y Coral Ocean
2nd Place: Chef Richard Broom – M/Y Illusion
3rd Place: Steve Scoullar  M/Y Adventure 

Yachts 126ft – 159 ft
1st Place: Chef Russell Alley – M/Y Audaces
2nd Place: Chef April Oden – M/Y Cupcake
3rd Pace: Eric Davis – M/Y Mirabella 

- Advertisement -

Yachts 125 ft and under
1st Place: Chef Suzanne Trice – S/Y Radiance
2nd Place: Chef Paolo Costantini – S/Y The Sun
3rd Place: Michelle Brink – S/Y Kings Ransom 

Tablescape
Yachts 160 ft +
Rachel Elliot – M/Y Lady E

Yachts 126 ft – 159 ft
Simona Dobreva – M/Y Mirabella

Yachts 125 ft under
Monique-Leigh Da Silva – S/Y Oceanus

Chef Suzanne Trice. Photo by Jan Robinson
Chef Suzanne Trice. Photo by Jan Robinson

For many years I judged and coordinated Charter Yacht Chef Competitions. This year I was fascinated that a winning chef, Suzanne Trice, came into the yachting business at the tender age of 49 and won first place in her yacht category.  Suzanne was always passionate about the culinary world, even as she became a teacher, assistant principal and director of operations. During her 22 years in education, she had worked in restaurants and freelanced for catering events, and always loved the diversity and exhilaration of a professional kitchen. She knew from day one of culinary school that she had made the right decision! Suzanne graduated top of her class from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City and was elected by her instructor chefs and peers, for the Most Likely to Succeed Award.

Rosemary and garlic marinated seared New Zealand double lamb chop. photo by Elizabeth Lee
Rosemary and
garlic marinated seared New Zealand double lamb chop. photo by Elizabeth Lee

She was selected to assist Master Chef Herve Malivert at the Annual French Consulate dinner working with a team of five French chefs – the highlight of her culinary education. Suzanne completed her externship at The Modern, a two-star Michelin restaurant in NYC under the direction of Executive Chef Thomas Allen and Chef de Cuisine, Sarah Hsieh. After graduation she was invited to continue with The Modern working on both the pastry and savory side of the kitchen. To round out her culinary experience Suzanne sought to work with a high-end catering company and accepted a position as a catering chef at The White Apron, a large catering company in Southern Maine and the seacoast and lake regions of New Hampshire. Suzanne is thrilled to expand her culinary experience to the galley of RADIANCE while combining her enjoyment of travel, sailing and the outdoors. RADIANCE is a 121 ft. luxury sailing yacht. Congratulations Suzanne, first yacht chef competition, first prize!

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Charter Yacht Consultant, CYBA Hall of Fame 2019, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon or email [email protected]

Post Views: 1
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

So Caribbean, you can almost taste the rum...

Previous article
Les Fruits de Mer Introduces New Sea Activity Book for Kids
Capt. Jan Robinson
Capt. Jan Robinsonhttp://www.shiptoshoreinc.com/
Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected] Tel: 704-277-6521. Don’t miss the new cookbook added to Jan’s collection: DINING ON DECK
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jeffrey Neuwirth on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
John on Saying “NO!”
Klaus Dreher on HIHO History
Jason on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
Laurie King on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on How to Make a Piña Colada (and Who REALLY created the recipe)
Chris Kennan on Learn to Pilot a Submersible
Marshall on How to Make a Piña Colada (and Who REALLY created the recipe)

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved