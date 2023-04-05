- Advertisement -

Winners Announced – Concours de Chef and Tablescaping Competitions

‘A TASTE OF YACHTING’

This year’s show was a chance for the chefs to demonstrate to the discerning charter yacht industry what they offer their guests, while dining aboard, during a yacht charter. The competition also showcased the team work on board to get the chefs spectacular dishes presented on a beautifully laid table. And, the winners are …

Yachts 160 ft. +

1st Place: Chef Ryan Squires – M/Y Coral Ocean

2nd Place: Chef Richard Broom – M/Y Illusion

3rd Place: Steve Scoullar – M/Y Adventure

Yachts 126ft – 159 ft

1st Place: Chef Russell Alley – M/Y Audaces

2nd Place: Chef April Oden – M/Y Cupcake

3rd Pace: Eric Davis – M/Y Mirabella

Yachts 125 ft and under

1st Place: Chef Suzanne Trice – S/Y Radiance

2nd Place: Chef Paolo Costantini – S/Y The Sun

3rd Place: Michelle Brink – S/Y Kings Ransom

Tablescape

Yachts 160 ft +

Rachel Elliot – M/Y Lady E



Yachts 126 ft – 159 ft

Simona Dobreva – M/Y Mirabella



Yachts 125 ft under

Monique-Leigh Da Silva – S/Y Oceanus

For many years I judged and coordinated Charter Yacht Chef Competitions. This year I was fascinated that a winning chef, Suzanne Trice, came into the yachting business at the tender age of 49 and won first place in her yacht category. Suzanne was always passionate about the culinary world, even as she became a teacher, assistant principal and director of operations. During her 22 years in education, she had worked in restaurants and freelanced for catering events, and always loved the diversity and exhilaration of a professional kitchen. She knew from day one of culinary school that she had made the right decision! Suzanne graduated top of her class from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City and was elected by her instructor chefs and peers, for the Most Likely to Succeed Award.

She was selected to assist Master Chef Herve Malivert at the Annual French Consulate dinner working with a team of five French chefs – the highlight of her culinary education. Suzanne completed her externship at The Modern, a two-star Michelin restaurant in NYC under the direction of Executive Chef Thomas Allen and Chef de Cuisine, Sarah Hsieh. After graduation she was invited to continue with The Modern working on both the pastry and savory side of the kitchen. To round out her culinary experience Suzanne sought to work with a high-end catering company and accepted a position as a catering chef at The White Apron, a large catering company in Southern Maine and the seacoast and lake regions of New Hampshire. Suzanne is thrilled to expand her culinary experience to the galley of RADIANCE while combining her enjoyment of travel, sailing and the outdoors. RADIANCE is a 121 ft. luxury sailing yacht. Congratulations Suzanne, first yacht chef competition, first prize!

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Charter Yacht Consultant, CYBA Hall of Fame 2019, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon or email [email protected]