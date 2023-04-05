-->
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeLifeLes Fruits de Mer Introduces New Sea Activity Book for Kids
LifeSt. Maarten / St. Martin

Les Fruits de Mer Introduces New Sea Activity Book for Kids

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
1
Courtesy Les Fruits de Mer
Courtesy Les Fruits de Mer
- Advertisement -

It launched for Christmas. Now, it’s available year-round. The non-profit Les Fruits de Mer association’s newest publication is titled Super St. Martin OCEAN! This bilingual activity book explores the island’s undersea nature and heritage, and it is the highly-anticipated sequel to Super St. Martin! The latest book features over 130 plants and animals found in St. Martin’s underwater world and offers young people over a hundred pages of discovery and fun, with mazes, word games, coloring pages, creative writing activities, and much more. 

“We hope St. Martin kids and families will enjoy the book,” says author Jenn Yerkes. “It’s important for kids to have books about where they live. Imagine doing a word search about our coral reef creatures, solving a maze about picking whelks to bring to an elder’s house, inventing short stories about our sea turtles, or drawing the fish attracted to a traditional handmade fish pot!”

- Advertisement -

“Every activity is in both English and French, so it’s a great language-learning tool as well,” added Mark Yokoyama, co-founder of Les Fruits de Mer, based in Grand Case. 

The book is available as a free download at
lesfruitsdemer.com, and for purchase on Amazon.com for $14.99. Teachers and youth group leaders interested in copies can [email protected]. 

Kids Connect with Nature at Migratory Bird Festival

- Advertisement -

Post Views: 1
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

So Caribbean, you can almost taste the rum...

Previous article
Shop to Support the Lifesaving Mission of the SNSM St. Martin
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jeffrey Neuwirth on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
John on Saying “NO!”
Klaus Dreher on HIHO History
Jason on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
Laurie King on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on How to Make a Piña Colada (and Who REALLY created the recipe)
Chris Kennan on Learn to Pilot a Submersible
Marshall on How to Make a Piña Colada (and Who REALLY created the recipe)

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved