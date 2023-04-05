Les Fruits de Mer Introduces New Sea Activity Book for Kids

- Advertisement -

It launched for Christmas. Now, it’s available year-round. The non-profit Les Fruits de Mer association’s newest publication is titled Super St. Martin OCEAN! This bilingual activity book explores the island’s undersea nature and heritage, and it is the highly-anticipated sequel to Super St. Martin! The latest book features over 130 plants and animals found in St. Martin’s underwater world and offers young people over a hundred pages of discovery and fun, with mazes, word games, coloring pages, creative writing activities, and much more.

“We hope St. Martin kids and families will enjoy the book,” says author Jenn Yerkes. “It’s important for kids to have books about where they live. Imagine doing a word search about our coral reef creatures, solving a maze about picking whelks to bring to an elder’s house, inventing short stories about our sea turtles, or drawing the fish attracted to a traditional handmade fish pot!”

“Every activity is in both English and French, so it’s a great language-learning tool as well,” added Mark Yokoyama, co-founder of Les Fruits de Mer, based in Grand Case.

The book is available as a free download at

lesfruitsdemer.com, and for purchase on Amazon.com for $14.99. Teachers and youth group leaders interested in copies can [email protected].

