Shop to Support the Lifesaving Mission of the SNSM St. Martin

Life is priceless. Now, there’s a new way to support the SNSM St. Martin, the local branch of the Paris, headquartered Les Sauveteurs en Mer (SNSM), whose mission is to save lives at sea. In December, the group opened a shop at its base, located in front of the Marina Fort-Louis next to the Plongeoir restaurant. The shop sells items such as waterproof bags, beach bags, T-shirts, headbands for sunglasses, mugs, trays, and more. Also for sale are special bracelets, designed by the SNSM and with DIAL (Individual Alert and Localization Device) placed internally, which can prompt a real-time emergency rescue of wearers who are in trouble at the beach or out at sea. Profits from sales of the shop’s products are devoted entirely to supporting the operating costs of the SNSM St. Martin station and its two rescue vessels. The shop is open year-round on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to Noon. station-saintmartin.snsm.org